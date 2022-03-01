Every day, DF has 12 employees on leave due to mental disorders

In less than two months of 2022, the Government of the Federal District (GDF) had, on average, 12 employees on leave per day due to mental and behavioral disorders. There are 569 absent workers. Sub-Health approved 266 certificates for anxiety and 103 for depressive episodes. Of this total, 17 medical leaves were filed due to professional exhaustion. The data are from the Department of Economy of the Federal District and were computed until February 15th.

At the DF Health Department (SES-DF), of the 6,603 absent servers, anxiety is the main cause of absence, reaching 19.61%. The data show that women are the ones who most requested medical leave, in the last two years, to treat mental and behavioral disorders: 20.62%. Men reached 15.74% of those on leave.

Health professionals report extreme tiredness. This is the case of a servant of the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu), who preferred to have her identity protected. The woman had an anxiety-depressive disorder in 2020 and had to be off work for two months. She had already stopped working three other times due to professional burnout.

“I was alone in my sector. They took a servant who worked with me and never replaced her. And of course I couldn’t handle it all. I ended up staying overtime, and I started to feel very tired physically and mentally. Then I started having crying and panic attacks. When I thought about work, I was already shaking and despairing. This started in 2015 and I had several other crises afterwards, the worst being in 2020,” she recalls.

The servant says that, every time she was away, she was never replaced. In psychological treatment, she was diagnosed with Burnout Syndrome and Anxiety Depressive Disorder.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the disease, also known as burnout syndrome, results from chronic stress in the workplace, which has not been successfully managed. Medicine explains that it is the result of continuous exposure to exhausting and degrading working conditions.

The condition was included in the International Classification of Diseases of the World Health Organization in 2019 and, as of January 2022, it also became part of the list of occupational diseases, that is, work-related.

institutional problem

The woman says that she was frustrated with the management of health care in the DF. She revealed to metropolises that, often, to prevent the patient from dying, the servers themselves bought batteries to put in the ambulance devices that didn’t work.

“I noticed a very scrapped health. We bought batteries ourselves to put in the device to check the patient’s saturation. Either we bought it, or it wouldn’t work, so I decided not to excuse myself. I didn’t want to see the patient die in front of me. It was overloaded, and it snowballed”, he lamented.

In a note to metropolisesSaúde reported that it faces an increase in removals, mainly of frontline professionals, who either “were contaminated, or were shaken by the personal losses they experienced that year due to Covid-19”.

For the professor of the Department of Social and Work Psychology at UnB, Emilio Peres Facas, the pandemic can serve as an aggravating factor of the situation, but it does not explain the high number of servers on leave due to professional exhaustion. According to him, stress is a result of the management style of public institutions.

“Our research shows that the increase in mental burnout within public intuitions has been ongoing since before the pandemic. Now, we’re just giving the problem more visibility,” she comments.

The professional explains that the syndrome can affect all occupations, and the treatment depends on the situation of each worker, but, generally, the leaves are prolonged and precede a disability retirement. “It’s no use pushing the server away and then trying to readapt the subject if, from an institutional point of view, he goes back to the environment that made him sick. We have to treat it as an institutional problem”, he concludes.

Far from the classroom

In the Department of Education, the reality is no different. According to the Union of Teachers in the Federal District (Sinpro-DF), mental and emotional illnesses are the ones that most affect the teaching profession. In 2020, the category recorded a record of readaptations in the profession with teachers and educational advisors.

A literacy teacher, who preferred not to identify herself, began to suffer from depression in 2002. In 2010, she had to leave the classroom before the year ended. “I took my worst class and couldn’t make it to the end of the school year. I felt helpless and incapable. Not to teach literacy, but to handle the class in behavioral terms. In it, there were very difficult children, with a problematic family context. And I didn’t have the necessary support and support from the school unit,” she laments.

After completing leave and undergoing medical examination, the employee returned to school with restriction of function. Even away from the classroom, in the pedagogical support, the woman says that she got sick when she returned to the school environment.

“At first, I went back to Subsaúde and asked for a review of my readaptation process. The medical board decided that it could not maintain the restriction on my contact with students, since I worked in a school environment. So, at least they limited my daily attendance to students, to a maximum of three a day”, he explains.

The servant returned to provide individual assistance to students in the Interventive School Project, a kind of rescue for children and young people with learning difficulties. But the employee reports that she had relapses to the depression process. Currently, she is in the public school library and considers herself young enough to disconnect from work and stay at home.

Help

The Clinical Work with Workers in Suffering and Illness project, from the University of Brasília (UnB), offers free care for workers who are professionally exhausted.

Just contact us by email [email protected] and express interest in being served.