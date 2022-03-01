Explosion hits building in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city; watch video | World

There was an explosion in the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest, on Tuesday morning (1st) in front of a regional government building.
A video shows a large fireball engulfing cars that were at the scene.
The explosion happened around 8 am (3 am in Brasília). The curfew had ended two hours earlier, according to the Russian Interior Ministry.
It is not yet known whether there were any deaths or injuries as a result of the explosion.
Image of a car that was near a government building in Kharkiv hit by a Russian missile on March 1, 2022 – Photo: Handout/Ukraine Emergency Service/AFP
The city’s mayor, Igor Terekhov, said on Monday the Russians attacked a residential neighborhood and killed at least 9 people – 5 of whom were from the same family, who died in a car.
Oleg Synegubov, the head of the regional administration, said that Russia used missiles fired from a military vehicle and fired them from planes. “These attacks are genocide of the Ukrainian people, a war crime against the civilian population,” he said.
Doctors are seen at the attacked government building in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s 2nd largest city (Photo: REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy)
Ukrainians call for isolation from Russia after attack
Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, urged the international community to completely isolate Russia after the attacks in Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city.
“Barbaric Russian missile attacks on Freedom Square downtown and residential districts of Kharkiv. Putin cannot bend Ukraine. He is committing more war crimes just out of fury, [ele] kills innocent civilians,” Kuleba said.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the country’s presidency, said Russia is hitting downtown areas to cause panic and kill civilians.