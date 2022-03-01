FIFA 23 will have crossplay between PlayStation, Xbox and PC, says website | fifa

Xfire also reported that there are no indications that FIFA 23 will be free-to-play, that is, it will not be free to play. And that Hypermotion Technology, introduced in FIFA 22, has been improved. The technology now allows capturing the movements of players in real games with the help of cameras installed in the stadium, eliminating the need for costumes with motion sensors.

These are another wave of news reported by the international press about FIFA 23. Last week, the Video Games Chronicle (VGC) portal stated that the game would have men’s and women’s World Cup game modes and would be the last of the partnership with to FIFA. According to the report, in a letter to employees, the CEO of EA Sports, Andrew Wilson, informed a meeting with the president of the governing body of football, Gianni Infantino, for the non-renewal of the contract, which expires at the end of 2022. And he also said that the developer received almost nothing in return and was pruned in several situations.