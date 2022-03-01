Finland makes ‘historic’ decision to supply Ukraine with weapons

Neutral, but a member of the European Union (EU), Finland announced on Monday its “historic” decision to supply weapons to Ukraine, after the invasion by Russia. “Finland will provide military assistance to Ukraine. It is a historic decision for Finland,” Prime Minister Sanna Marin told a news conference.

2,500 assault rifles, 150,000 ammunition, 1,500 grenade launchers and 70,000 campaign rations will be sent, said Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen. “The shift in Germany’s (defense and foreign policy) line was particularly significant,” Kaikkonen said.

Germany broke with its doctrine, announcing the supply to Ukraine of 1,000 anti-tank rocket launchers, 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles, nine howitzers, 14 armored vehicles and 10,000 tons of fuel.

Traditionally, Finland, which has a border of more than 1,300 kilometers with Russia, does not export weapons to conflict zones. At first, this Nordic country announced the sending of bulletproof vests, helmets and a field hospital to Ukraine to support the country against the Russian invasion.



