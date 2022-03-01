Finnair could be the world’s worst-hit airline from Russia sanctions

Image: AleGranholm / CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia





Finnair, Finland’s national airline, has withdrawn its earnings forecast for investors for the next quarter as well as those for the next half year. The announcement was made on Monday (28), after the events of the weekend in the Russian-Ukrainian war and the subsequent closure of airspace, reports partner website Aviacionline.

With the closure of European Union countries to Russian airlines – and the retaliation from Russia – Finnair’s long-haul flight network, which would naturally fly over Russia, is virtually paralyzed. “The possible closure of Russian airspace significantly affects air traffic between Europe and Asia, which plays an important role in the Finnair network”said the company.

Finland is expected to close airspace to Russia in the coming days.

With that, a Russian retaliation would be natural. The airline estimates that “The negative financial impacts for Finnair will be significant, especially if the situation continues”.

“The crisis in Ukraine affects all Europeans and we understand the EU’s decision to close its airspace”said Finnair CEO Topi Manner in the statement. “We are applying our contingency plan. The situation has a considerable impact on Finnair. Avoiding Russian airspace significantly increases flight times to Asia. Therefore, the operation of most of our passenger and cargo flights to Asia is not economically sustainable or competitive.”he added.

According to data from Cirium, all Finnair flights to Asia – comprising routes to nine destinations – pass through Russian airspace. Most of them would require inconvenient detours from the Great Circle route if they were to avoid Russia.

In a LinkedIn post, Manner went on to say that “due to our focus on Asia, we are the most affected European airline”. Although he has shown his support for the measures that European countries are applying to Russia, stating that “there is […] something bigger at stake now in Europe”.

According to data from Cirium, Finnair’s Asian network comprised 377 flights in March (5.3% of Finnair’s 7,169 operations). Representing 116,185 seats (10.7% of 1,085,441) and over 900 million ASKs (32.8% of 2.7 billion). In other words, if flights to Asia had to be cancelled, it would be as if Finnair lost a third of its capacity overnight.

