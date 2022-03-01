Flower on Mars? NASA robot makes curious record on the red planet

The rover Curiosity, a NASA robot that roams around Mars, took a curious photo on the surface of the red planet. The image appears to be a small flower. The project’s scientists gave the name “Blackthorn Salt” to the novelty.

Apparently, the material photographed is made up of mineral structures precipitating in the water. To take the images very closely, the team of researchers used the sensor Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) of the space exploration robot.

It looks like a flower but it’s not

The type of mineral structure identified in the image is formed by clusters of three-dimensional crystals. As Mars currently has no water in its soil, finding an Earth-like flower would be unlikely.

On Twitter, one of the Curiosity mission scientists, Abigail Fraeman, commented on the photographed element: “We’ve seen structures like these before, especially the Pahrump Hills. There, the features were made of salts, called sulfates.”

According to NASA, Pahrump Hills is an outcrop at the base of Mount Sharp, a mountain at the center of Gale Crater on Mars.

As the result of studies carried out previously on this type of component on Mars, it was concluded that the resource was “glued” in a rock that, over time, faced an erosion process. However, the mineral clusters did not erode.

This is how the flower-shaped structure remained.

In 2013, Curiosity found other material that looked like a flower, and the Spirit rover discovered rocks with a similar look, which earned the nickname “cauliflower” because of the appearance formed from misshapen projections.

In June 2004, in a study published in the scientific journal Nature, the Opportunity rover found the same structures in Curiosity’s images, also called concretion. They earned the nickname “blueberries” due to their small, rounded size.

In the image, it is possible to observe round concretions in an “object” that looks like a flower.

According to Brazilian researcher Alexandre Zabot, PhD in astrophysics and professor of the aerospace engineering course at UFSC (Federal University of Santa Catarina), the formation recorded by the NASA robot is further evidence of the action of erosion by water in the soil. Martian.

“And it’s interesting that it has resisted to this day, because the water on Mars has been gone for a few million years,” he says.

Zabot also points out that, from the moment the Martian soil began to be photographed, several geological formations similar to those of planet Earth were found.

“We are sure that we will find other formations like these, it is not an exception. It is closer to being the rule in the things that we are discovering on Mars”, he concludes.

How the registration was made

In general, in the images made by the MAHLI sensor of the Martian soil, the minerals and textures on the rock surfaces are revealed because of the close-up, which is a close-up camera shot of the photographed element.

The rig’s camera, in turn, is the hand-held magnifying glass version of the Curiosity rover — technology commonly used by geologists in the field.

*With information from NASA, Science Alert and Universe Today