Ford confirms the launch of the new Ranger FX4 in Brazil







Ford Ranger FX4 will be sold in Brazil Photo: Ford/Disclosure

While the new generation of Ranger arrives in Brazil, Ford is preparing a novelty for the current medium pickup truck. The American automaker confirmed this Monday (28) that it will soon launch the Ranger FX4 in the Brazilian market. As with the Ford Maverick, the new Ranger FX4 will bet on the look and exclusive equipment, with a focus on off-road.

Although Ford has only officially released a picture of the interior of the pickup, the design of the new version is no longer a mystery. In December, the new Ford Ranger FX4 appeared in leaked images in Argentina. Among the novelties, the Ranger FX4 will have side stirrups, black plastic moldings on the fenders, bumper and snorkel. The Ranger FX4 will also bring stickers alluding to the version on the sides and rear, in addition to the front grille with a piano black finish, with some changes from the look already offered in Australia.





Ford Ranger FX4 is now offered in Australia Photo: Ford/Disclosure

The new LED headlights with black mask complete the novelties. Inside, the new Ford Ranger FX4 will have leather-covered seats, red stitching and the FX4 logo stamped on the backrests. The new version will also have the FordPass connectivity system, which allows accessing information about the vehicle and activating remote commands by cell phone, including starting the engine and climate control.

Under the hood, the new Ford Ranger FX4 will have the same 200 hp and 470 Nm 5-cylinder 3.2 turbodiesel engine that equips the pickup’s top-of-the-line configurations. The transmission will be a 6-speed automatic, and 4×4 traction. According to Ford, more information about the model will be released soon.





Ford Ranger FX4 will have exclusive visual details Photo: Ford/Disclosure

The Ford Ranger FX4 is expected to hit the market in the first quarter of this year. The new generation of the pickup will be launched in Brazil only in 2023. Like the current model, the new Ranger will be produced in Argentina, and is part of the US$ 580 million investment cycle that the American automaker will carry out at the General plant. Pacheco, which may also include the unprecedented Everest SUV.