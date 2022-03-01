France warns of ‘serious risk’ of escalation in Ukraine conflict

Government defends maintaining pressure against Vladimir Putin’s government

EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ/ POOL



THE France warned of what he called a “serious risk” of an escalation in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which reaches the sixth day. The country defends the continuity of pressure against the government of Vladimir Putin, while also maintaining the dialogue. “There is a serious risk that Russia will expand its operations. We cannot rule out the risk of a worsening, even more so now that Belarus is involved,” said a source at the Elysee Palace, explaining that, among other factors, Russian President Vladimir Putin “is on an offensive logic”. Regarding the talks between both countries for the ceasefire, the French assessment is that “much should not be expected from this negotiation at the moment”, since Russia has made demands that Ukraine “cannot grant”.

With that, France is committed to increasing sanctions to “increase pressure on Russia” in order to make the cost of the war unbearable for Putin. “Other sanctions will be approved”, something that could happen “in the coming days”, said the source. In any case, France completely rules out the possibility that countries that send weapons to Ukraine could be considered at war. “We are not at war with Russia. There is no doubt about it,” he argued.

*With EFE