FromSoftware will not reduce the difficulty of your games

In an interview with The New Yorker, Hidetaka Miyazaki gave more details about FromSoftware’s creative process and revealed what he thinks about the difficulty of their games. According to the founder of Soulslike, his titles should not have reduced difficulty and will continue to rely on learning through error.

With the arrival of Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s punitive difficulty is back in the spotlight. Now, players have access to a living open world full of paths, bosses and secrets, and they must deal with double the care of the countless threats in the Middlelands.

And although Miyazaki has committed himself to making a title more accessible to players, everything indicates that the scheme of failure and overcoming to progress must continue as a pillar. Thus, the idea of ​​making sense of death would teach the audience the joys of mastering difficulties.

“I was never a very skilled player,” said Miyazaki. “I die a lot. So, in my work, I want to answer the question: if death must be more than a mark of failure, how do I make sense of it? How to make death pleasant? I regret anyone who feels there is too much to overcome in my games. I just want as many players as possible to experience the joy that comes from overcoming difficulties.”

“I wouldn’t say my life story, to put it in grand terms, has affected the way I make games.” “A more accurate way of looking at this is problem solving. We all face problems in our daily lives. Finding answers is always a satisfying thing. But in life, you know, there’s not much that gives us those feelings readily.”

Unlike Sekiro, Dark Souls and Bloodborne, Elden Ring comes packed with more accessible features, such as skills, mounts, large escape areas and others. However, this does not necessarily mean ease, and players will have to explore ways to face sieges, giant and fast enemies, and challenging scenarios.

“It’s an interesting question,” Miyazaki said, when asked about lowering the difficulty in his games. “We’re always looking to improve, but specifically in our games, the difficulty is what gives the experience meaning. So it’s not something we’re willing to let go of right now. It is our identity.”

“When I’m playing these games, I think: this is how I’d like to die – in a fun or interesting way, or in a way that creates a story that I can share,” he concluded. “Death and rebirth, trying and overcoming – we want this cycle to be enjoyable. In life, death is a horrible thing. In the game, it could be something else.”

Elden Ring: FromSoftware’s Best Release

