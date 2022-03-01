Galaxy S22 Plus vs Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Compare Price & Data Sheet | Cell phone

The Galaxy S22 Plus should succeed the Galaxy S21 Plus and integrate the new premium line of Samsung phones. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is one of the most powerful Motorola models currently on sale in Brazil. With similar technical data, both compete in the market, despite the price difference between them. Check out in the lines below all the details of the smartphones.

The Galaxy S22 Plus arrived in Brazil this month in two versions: 128 GB (R$ 6,999) and 256 GB (R$ 7,499). The Edge 20 Pro was launched in August 2021 in Brazilian lands for R$ 4,999, but can currently be found on Amazon for R$ 4,459 – a drop of R$ 540. It is worth remembering that Motorola recently launched its successor for R$ 6,490.

The S22 Plus’ 2X Dynamic AMOLED display is 6.6 inches – 0.1 inches smaller than the Motorola representative. The refresh rate of the South Korean smartphone also loses to the rival: it is 120 Hz against the 144 Hz of the Edge 20 Pro. This specification promises to make images more fluid, bringing a better experience when viewing videos, games and animations.

Cell phones differ significantly in design. The S22 Plus keeps the look similar to what was already found in the Galaxy S21. It has a high-resistance Gorilla Glass Victus+ glass finish with shiny metal edges. The Motorola, on the other hand, features an external finish made of glossy plastic.

The photographic arrangement is organized in the same way on both devices: vertically under a rectangular module in the upper left corner. Another point in common is the construction of the front: both phones have an elongated body with rounded edges and a hole at the top center to house the selfie camera.

The Galaxy S22 Plus is available in white, green, pink and black. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro can be found in blue and black.

The S22 Plus and Edge 20 Pro have differences in relation to the triple photographic arrangement, considered the highlight of both.

The Galaxy S22 Plus’ triple camera consists of a 50 MP main sensor, followed by an ultrawide camera with a 12 MP sensor and a 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The front camera records in 10 MP quality and videos are recorded in 8K at 24 fps (frames per second). In summary, it is divided as follows:

Main Camera 50 MP (f/1.8)

12MP ultrawide camera (f/2.4)

10 MP telephoto camera (f/2.2)

Front camera: 10 MP (f/2.2)

These sensors have a greater ability to capture light, so the device focuses on making more illuminated records at night. Another feature present is image stabilization for videos and photos.

The Motorola smartphone has a 108 MP main camera, another 16 MP ultrawide + macro and an 8 MP telephoto lens. In addition to recording selfies with the resolution of 32 MP and recording videos in 8K. The triple camera is divided as follows:

108 MP main camera (f/1.9)

16 MP ultrawide + macro camera (f/2.2)

8 MP telephoto camera (f/3.4)

Front camera: 32 MP (f/2.3)

Some features present in the Edge 20 Pro arrangement are Ultra Pixel technology, super slow motion video recording at 960 frames per second and 50x Super Zoom. Another highlight is the hybrid lens – which combines the ultrawide with the macro – in addition to the optical zoom.

performance and storage

Cell phones differ in terms of performance. The representative of the Galaxy S line features Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm’s powerful 4 nanometer chip and Adreno 730 GPU. The processor works in conjunction with 8 GB RAM and promises to deliver more power with less energy use.

The Motorola smartphone has the lower chip Snapdragon 870 5G, also from Qualcomm. It is an octa-core processor with a maximum speed of 3.2 GHz and Adreno 650 video card that works in conjunction with 12 GB of RAM (Motorola takes the lead in this).

The devices have different internal space: while the Galaxy S22 Plus offers 128 GB or 256 GB, the Moto Edge 20 Pro has only 256 GB of memory. None of them have expansion via microSD card.

The battery capacity is a similar aspect in the datasheet of the two devices: 4,500 mAh. Both Samsung and Motorola promise more than a day away from the outlet with moderate use.

Both phones feature fast charging technology. However, Samsung’s feature is more powerful: 45W against Motorola’s 30W. The S22 Plus also has support for reverse charging, Wireless PowerShare, which wirelessly passes power from the cell phone to other compatible devices.

The Galaxy S22 Plus leaves the factory running Android 12, together with the One UI 4 interface. The Edge 20 Pro was launched with Android 11, but it has already been confirmed that it will receive an update from February 2022.

Galaxy S22 Plus and Edge 20 Pro have a native on-screen fingerprint reader. Regarding connectivity, both smartphones support 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 and GPS. They differ in the Bluetooth version: while the South Korean smartphone features Bluetooth 5.2, the Motorola representative has Bluetooth 5.1.

Samsung’s launch also features the IP68 certification that gives the phone water resistance. In practice this means that the S22 Plus can be submerged to a maximum depth of 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. The Edge 20 Pro does not bring any type of certification to water and dust.

The Galaxy S22 Plus is on sale for BRL 6,999 for the 128 GB version or BRL 7,499 for the 256 GB models. In turn, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro arrived in the Brazilian market in August 2021 for R$4,999. It is currently found on Amazon for R$4,459.

Galaxy S22 Plus vs Moto Edge 20 Pro Specifications Galaxy S22 Plus Motorola Edge 20 Pro Launch February 2022 August 2021 launch price $999 BRL 4,999 Current price BRL 6,999 (128 GB) and BRL 7,499 (256 GB) BRL 4,459 Screen 6.6 inches 6.7 inches screen resolution 2X AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (octa-core) Snapdragon 870 (octa-core up to 3.2GHz) RAM memory 8 GB 12 GB Storage 128 and 256 GB 256 GB memory card No support No support Back camera 50 MP main, 12 MP ultrawide and 10 MP telephoto 108 MP main, 16 MP ultrawide + macro and 8 MP telephoto Frontal camera 10 MP 32 MP Operational system android 12 Android 11 Drums 4,500 mAh 4,500 mAh Dimensions and weight 161.4 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm; 202 grams 163.3 x 76 x 8 mm; 190 grams Colors White, green, pink and black Blue and white

