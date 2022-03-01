German multinational company opens internship vacancies in Blumenau

The company Körber Supply Chain, a German technology multinational, which has a unit in Blumenau, has opened vacancies for an internship program: Körber Start. Applications are open until March 15th and can be done through the program link.

Körber Start comprises three months of paid theoretical and practical training at the company’s headquarters, with the possibility of hiring at the end of the training. Students in computer science, analysis and development of information systems and systems can participate in the selection process, all starting in the second semester.

According to Nayane Leal, who works in people management at Körber Supply Chain Latam, the program aims to discover talents with the potential to develop their careers at the multinational.

Körber Group

The Körber Group has a 75-year history. Headquartered in Germany and present in more than 100 countries, the organization has more than 10,000 employees worldwide. In Blumenau, since 2019, is one of the units of Körber Supply Chain, which works with systems for logistics management in large companies.

In 2022, the company received the Great Place to Work (GPTW) seal after first participating in the survey.

