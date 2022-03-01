Being considered one of the most anticipated games for 2022, ‘God Of War: Ragnarok’, from Santa Monica Studios in partnership with Sony, still doesn’t have a release date.

God of War: Ragnarok – Release Date May Have Been Leaked

However, according to a small retailer in Chile, the game will be released in June 2022.

GOD OF WAR release date Leaked JUNE 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/IQ6rZKRIRq — marlis (@marlisjun) February 26, 2022

So far, Sony has not confirmed or denied the information. In addition to being developed by Studio Santa Monica, ‘God Of War: Ragnarok’ is directed by Eric Williams, produced by Cory Barlog and official synopsis provided by Sony by:

“From Santa Monica Studio, we have the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 version of God of War. Kratos and Atreus must travel the Nine Realms to find answers and prepare for the prophesied battle that will bring about the end of the world.

Together, Kratos and Atreus journey across the Nine Realms in search of answers, as the Asgardian forces prepare for war. On this journey, they will explore stunning mythical landscapes, gather allies from all realms, and face fearsome enemies, between Norse gods and monsters.

As the threat of Ragnarök draws ever closer, Kratos and Atreus will have to choose between the safety of their family and the safety of the realms…”

‘God Of War: Ragnarok’ remains without an official release date, but is confirmed for 2022.

