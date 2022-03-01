Google temporarily disables real-time traffic data from Maps in Ukraine | Technology

Alphabet’s Google confirmed on Sunday that it has temporarily disabled live traffic data from Google Maps in Ukraine, such as real-time information about traffic conditions and how busy different places are.

The company said the decision was made for the safety of Ukrainians, after consulting regional authorities, Reuters news agency reported.

Ukraine faces attacks from Russian forces that invaded the country on Thursday (24). As the missiles fell on Ukrainian cities, some 400,000 civilians, mostly women and children, fled to neighboring countries.

Russian press monetization suspension

“We are actively monitoring developments and will take further action if necessary,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

The announcement came hours after YouTube announced that Russian state-funded outlets would not be able to monetize their videos on the platform, among other restrictions.

“In light of the exceptional circumstances in Ukraine, we are taking a number of measures,” a company spokesperson said.

“Our teams have started to suspend the possibility that some channels generate revenue on YouTube, including RT channels worldwide,” he detailed.