Gran Turismo 7 Platinum should require many hours of gameplay

Anyone who wants to unlock the Gran Turismo 7 platinum trophy will have to spend a lot of time on the tracks. According to the GT Planet portal, players will have to fulfill extensive tasks to extract the most desired achievement.

Watch out for spoilers below. As highlighted by the website, one of the challenges to be completed will require around 13,191 kilometers driven online. This distance needs to be traveled alongside other players and is a reference to the extension of the German federal road system, called the Autobahn.

There are also other very challenging tasks like: reaching 600 KM/H, conquering three legendary vehicles and all the gold trophies in the licenses.

At the very least, Gran Turismo 7 players will enjoy realistic settings while completing the requirements in the quest for platinum. Proof of this were the comparisons made by Sony placing virtual and real clues side by side in recent promotional videos.

Retailers are delivering Gran Turismo 7 too soon

Some of these leaks mentioned above may have been due to the premature delivery of physical copies of Gran Turismo 7. Unfortunately for lucky consumers, not all modes are open to explore yet. Check out.