Gunman kills four people inside church in California | World

A man shot and killed his three daughters on Monday (28) inside a church in Sacramento, California.
Police were called after the shooting and five people were found dead, as the shooter also killed a person who was supposedly accompanying his daughters and killed himself afterwards.
The victims were three girls aged 9, 10 and 13, according to Rod Grassmann, spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The age or name of the fourth person is not clear.
“This is, as far as I can tell at this point, a domestic violence type of incident,” Grassmann told reporters on Monday night.
The gunman was estranged from the mother of his daughters, who had a restraining order against him, Sheriff Scott Jones said.
A policeman surrounds the church where a father killed three daughters under the age of 15 in Sacramento, Calif.
The man’s name was not released until the last update of this report, but officials said he was 39 years old.
No worship took place inside the church at the time of the crime.
According to investigators, it appears that the father was on a supervised visit with his daughters, so the fourth person could be an adult accompanying the children.