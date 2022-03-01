Herb helps in healing and bone health!

Coriander is a popular herb in Asian, Mexican and Middle Eastern cuisine. Thus, its unique taste, between citrus and pepper, and the characteristic smell make it part of many dishes around the world.

In addition, it has incredible nutritional potential. Rich in vitamins and other important health benefits, it is an antioxidant, contributes to blood pressure and is good for eyesight. However, it can also have disadvantages in some respects. With that in mind, we have prepared a list of some of the most important benefits and drawbacks of cilantro for your health. Follow up!

See more at: Learn tips to easily differentiate parsley from coriander

The benefits of this miraculous seasoning

There is not much research that reveals the properties of coriander, however, the existing ones already show its great potential. It is an important source of nutrients, as just a quarter of a cup of its leaves can contain about 16% of vitamin K, which is responsible for wound healing and bone health.

Coriander is also rich in antioxidants, specifically polyphenols, which are excellent allies in reducing inflammation, preventing premature aging and improving skin health. In addition, according to research published in the journal Molecules, cilantro can regulate blood pressure and prevent cardiovascular disease.

some disadvantages

Despite having important nutrients, cilantro can also have some disadvantages. Generally, some people are resistant to the strong smell present in cilantro.

In addition, when adding it to recipes, check the correct hygiene of the leaves, always washing with soap and water, and if possible, leaving them to soak for a few minutes in a solution with bleach. Always opt for green leaves, fresh and without stains.

Cilantro is great in the preparation of seafood, fish, white meats, vegetables and other dishes. If someone has resistance to the leaves, choose to use the seasoning crushed or beaten in a blender.