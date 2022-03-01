How are the lottery draws during the Carnival holiday? | daily life | The Criticism | Amazon – Amazon

Carnival has arrived, one of the biggest parties in the country that carries with it a lot of joy and relaxation. Despite having ‘delayed’ celebrations for 2 years, his ‘weekend’ never goes unnoticed and comes to give all Brazilians a breath of rest.

The traditional street parties may not be happening, but there’s a lot of fun guaranteed with the millionaire lottery draws! Just imagine ending Carnival with many digits in the account?! So stay on top of this holiday’s special schedule and don’t miss the chance to change your life with Mega Loterias, a website specializing in online lottery betting:

What changes?

Unfortunately, Caixa’s lottery draws will be paralyzed between the 28/02th and 01/03th – respectively Monday and Tuesday. But don’t worry, the schedule will be back to normal on this Ash Wednesday (2).

To make up for lost days, the raffles are beyond special! In addition to the recurring contests, in this first week of March alone we will have three ‘Turbinados’ draws: one for Lotofácil (on Wednesday, 2), one for Mega-Sena and another for Quina (both on Saturday, 5).

The so-called “Turbined Contests” usually attract a lot of gamblers because of the prizes offered, which follow a different collection rule from the other daily draws of the lottery modalities. You can check out everything about the turbocharged editions by clicking here.

