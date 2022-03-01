How are the lottery draws during the Carnival holiday? | daily life | The Criticism | Amazon – Amazon

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on How are the lottery draws during the Carnival holiday? | daily life | The Criticism | Amazon – Amazon 7 Views

Carnival has arrived, one of the biggest parties in the country that carries with it a lot of joy and relaxation. Despite having ‘delayed’ celebrations for 2 years, his ‘weekend’ never goes unnoticed and comes to give all Brazilians a breath of rest.

The traditional street parties may not be happening, but there’s a lot of fun guaranteed with the millionaire lottery draws! Just imagine ending Carnival with many digits in the account?! So stay on top of this holiday’s special schedule and don’t miss the chance to change your life with Mega Loterias, a website specializing in online lottery betting:

What changes?

Unfortunately, Caixa’s lottery draws will be paralyzed between the 28/02th and 01/03th – respectively Monday and Tuesday. But don’t worry, the schedule will be back to normal on this Ash Wednesday (2).

To make up for lost days, the raffles are beyond special! In addition to the recurring contests, in this first week of March alone we will have three ‘Turbinados’ draws: one for Lotofácil (on Wednesday, 2), one for Mega-Sena and another for Quina (both on Saturday, 5).

The so-called “Turbined Contests” usually attract a lot of gamblers because of the prizes offered, which follow a different collection rule from the other daily draws of the lottery modalities. You can check out everything about the turbocharged editions by clicking here.

About Mega Lotteries

Mega Loterias is a lottery betting site created to offer the best lottery experience to players from all over Brazil. Our platform has a secure interface, with a clear and practical language, designed to optimize and facilitate the betting registration system.
Bet on all official Caixa Econômica Federal lotteries simply, quickly and with complete security! One of the great advantages of Mega Loterias is the practicality offered to players, who can count on smart tools that help in the combination of games to boost their bets.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Intel and AMD stop selling processors to Russia

The war between Russia and Ukraine began to affect the hardware arriving in the country …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved