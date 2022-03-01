How big and destructive is Russia’s nuclear arsenal?

Giulia Granchi*

From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

2 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Poseidon submarine vehicle with nuclear weapons – video capture by Tass, Russia’s state news agency

In less than a week of war against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has already issued an order for his military command to place nuclear forces on “special alert”, considered the highest level.

The move came after the Russian government understood as “aggressive statements” the comments intended to support Ukraine made by member countries of NATO (military alliance led by the United States) about the operation in Ukraine. The move was also a reaction to the tough economic sanctions adopted against Russia by several global powers.

The exact number of nuclear weapons in each country’s possession is a national secret, so analyzes are based on estimates. While the sharing of this information varies by nation, most release their nuclear stockpile numbers.

Russia is estimated to have over 6,000 nuclear warheads, including around 4,000 in active arsenal and the rest in dismantling (in the process of being “dismantled”). Warheads are forms of nuclear weapon encapsulated in the cylindrical part of a rocket, missile or projectile.

According to the FAS (Federation of American Scientists) this arsenal, together with that of the US (about 4,000), represents 90% of the world’s nuclear warheads, which means that both countries have the power to cause great destruction to each other.

To date, the US has been the only country to use nuclear weapons in a conflict situation. It is estimated that the explosion in Hiroshima (Japan) immediately killed 50,000 to 100,000 people in 1945, the last year of World War II. Three days later, another warhead was dropped on Nagasaki, instantly killing 28,000 to 49,000 people. A month later, Japan officially signed its surrender.

It is estimated that at least nine countries possess this type of weapon of mass destruction: USA, Russia, China, France, UK, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea. The number of warheads around the world has declined over time, from 70,000 in the 1980s to around 14,000 today.

Even so, experts point out that all these countries continue to modernize their arsenals.

How is the Russian nuclear arsenal?

Russia currently has the largest nuclear arsenal in the world and maintains an extensive nuclear weapons production infrastructure capable of designing and building new sophisticated warheads and missiles.

In 2020, the nation spent about $8 billion to build and maintain its nuclear forces, according to a survey by the International Campaign for the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons (Ican). ).

The destruction potential depends on the type of each weapon, but ranges from wiping out small and medium-sized cities to the complete destruction of large metropolises such as New York. Some of these weapons can even reach the US in a matter of minutes. The same would happen with launches towards Russia.

It is estimated that to date no explosion in tests has surpassed the power of the Soviet Union’s “Tsar-Bomb”, which was launched in 1961 with a power equivalent to that of 50 million tons of dynamite (50 megatons). This bomb was more than 3,000 times more powerful than the one dropped on Hiroshima by the US.

In addition to the impact of the blast, nuclear weapons emit high levels of radiation, which can also be fatal. It is estimated that the radiation lasted for months in the Japanese city, leading to the death of over 80,000 people.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, President Vladimir Putin announces status changes for Russian nuclear force

The official Russian state policy on nuclear weapons is that they serve to fulfill a nuclear deterrent role that is purely defensive in nature.

“The policy is to maintain the minimum level of nuclear weapons that would be necessary to serve as a deterrent, both to guarantee Russia’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity and to deter potential adversaries from aggression against Russia,” explained a group of analysts at Janes. , an intelligence provider and defense analysis specialist, in response to BBC News Brasil.

On June 2, 2020, an executive order released by the Russian president’s office states that the nation “considers nuclear weapons exclusively as a means of deterrence, their use being an extreme and mandatory measure”.

The document also says that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation ensure that nuclear deterrence is maintained at all times and warns potential adversaries of the inevitability of retaliation in the event of an attack on Russia or its allies.

Why leave nuclear weapons on ‘special alert’?

Credit, EPA photo caption, Soldiers patrol the streets of Kiev, the capital of Ukraine

According to Sandro Teixeira, professor at Eceme (Army Command and General Staff School), Putin’s indirect threat can be interpreted as a way of responding to the sanctions he has received from the US, NATO countries North Atlantic) and others who are against the attitudes of your government.

“NATO members are sending weapons to Ukraine. Having nuclear weapons ready is a way of deterring, limiting or stopping this support. Furthermore, it can also be read as an attempt to end Ukraine’s own military defense soon, as taking control of the territories isn’t as easy as he thought it would be.”

For most experts heard by BBC News Brasil, the public change to the status is a way to send a message to opponents, but it does not necessarily mean that there is a real intention to use them (this probability is considered quite low).

Examples of weapons available to the Russian government

“Russian nuclear weapons modernization programs include the replacement of Soviet-era missiles and launch vehicles, as well as the introduction of new weapons systems. Russia is developing several new types of delivery systems, some of which are intended for to replace older systems, while others would expand the force size as new additions”, quotes Jane’s group of analysts.

Among the weapons available are:

Credit, EPA photo caption, Sarmat, or ‘Satan 2’, was announced by Russia in 2018 as an “invincible” weapon

RS-28 Sarmatan intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying up to 15 tons of nuclear warheads.

Status-6 (nicknamed Poseidon), resembles a large torpedo, but is widely referred to as an unmanned underwater vehicle. It can be equipped with an anti-missile system — including anti-ballistic missiles and laser weapons — and a cobalt nuclear bomb that, when exploding, causes a 500-meter tsunami wave. It is capable of spreading a cloud of radioactive material in an area of ​​510 thousand square kilometers (almost the size of the State of Bahia).

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Russian Defense Ministry video shows Avangard in computer simulation

Avangard, which can carry both nuclear and conventional weapons. It weighs just two tons and travels at least 20 times the speed of sound, allowing it to evade enemy missile defense systems.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, MiG-31 jet carries a Kinzhal missile over Moscow in a record made in May 2018

Kh-47M2 Kinzhal, a hypersonic cruise missile capable of carrying both nuclear and conventional weapons. It is the only hypersonic missile launched from aircraft in service worldwide and can reach 10 times the speed of sound.

Russia and other powers voted against the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

The US, Russia, France and the UK have consistently voted against an annual UN General Assembly resolution called the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) since 2018. More than 100 countries support the measure.

Russia said it “does not accept any claim that the treaty contributes to the development of customary international law”.

Putin’s government also called on all states that are considering supporting the treaty “to seriously reflect on its implications for international peace and security.”

In 2019, Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, said that the goal of eliminating nuclear weapons cannot be achieved “by the one-sided and rather arrogant methods on which this TPNW is based”.

In 2021, the US and Russia announced the five-year extension of a bilateral mid-range nuclear weapons control treaty that makes “the world safer” and “reduces the arms race and the risks of war,” according to Lavrov and colleague Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State.

What are the chances of a nuclear conflict in the war in Ukraine?

On February 24, when Putin announced on TV his “special military operation” (actually a full-scale invasion of Ukraine), he issued a warning: “To anyone outside who considers interfering — if they do, they will face consequences greater than any that has ever been faced in history.”

“Putin’s words sound like a direct threat of nuclear war,” Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, told the BBC. “In this TV speech, Putin was not acting like the owner of the Kremlin, but the owner of the planet; in the same way that the owner of a big car is showing off turning his key ring on his finger, Putin was turning the nuclear bomb. He said many times: if there was no Russia, why would we need the planet? Nobody paid attention. But this is a threat that if Russia is not treated as he wants, everything will be destroyed.”

“Putin said that any outside interference in the conflict, or any action against Russia, would generate a strong response. Between the lines, there is a nuclear threat,” says Alexander Lanoszka, a professor of international relations at the University of Waterloo (Canada) and a security expert. nuclear. “But there is a common interest on all sides to restrict this conflict to Ukraine. So I would be very surprised if nuclear weapons were used at this time.”

According to Vicente Ferraro Jr., political scientist and researcher at the Laboratory of Asian Studies at the University of São Paulo (USP), even in the event of a Russian attack against other former Soviet republics that are now part of NATO, such as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, it is possible that both sides would prefer to minimize the risks. “Just as the West and NATO avoid direct conflict in Ukraine, Russia would also avoid confrontation in the rest of Eastern Europe,” he says.

For Andrew Futter, professor of international politics at the University of Leicester (United Kingdom), there is also no indication that Moscow intends to use its nuclear weapons against Ukraine. “I don’t see any reason why Moscow would use nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Not only because any radioactive material so close to their border could be dangerous, but also because they probably don’t want to destroy the country and the Ukrainian population, as their plan seems be to incorporate the territory into Russia.”

Larlecianne Piccolli, a researcher specializing in strategic weapons and Russia’s security and defense policy and director of the South American Institute of Policy and Strategy (Isape), wrote on her Twitter profile that Putin’s raising of the alert is primarily aimed at intimidating Ukraine. and force it to the negotiating table, something that is already underway. But the terms under negotiation have not yet been officially disclosed.

*With additional information from Julia Braun of BBC News Brazil in São Paulo and Steve Rosenberg of BBC News in Moscow.