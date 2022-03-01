How big and destructive is Russia’s nuclear arsenal?

  • Giulia Granchi*
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Russian nuclear-armed Poseidon submarine vehicle

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Poseidon submarine vehicle with nuclear weapons – video capture by Tass, Russia’s state news agency

In less than a week of war against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has already issued an order for his military command to place nuclear forces on “special alert”, considered the highest level.

The move came after the Russian government understood as “aggressive statements” the comments intended to support Ukraine made by member countries of NATO (military alliance led by the United States) about the operation in Ukraine. The move was also a reaction to the tough economic sanctions adopted against Russia by several global powers.

The exact number of nuclear weapons in each country’s possession is a national secret, so analyzes are based on estimates. While the sharing of this information varies by nation, most release their nuclear stockpile numbers.

Russia is estimated to have over 6,000 nuclear warheads, including around 4,000 in active arsenal and the rest in dismantling (in the process of being “dismantled”). Warheads are forms of nuclear weapon encapsulated in the cylindrical part of a rocket, missile or projectile.

