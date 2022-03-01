How big is Russia’s nuclear arsenal? | World

According to the version of Russian state policy on nuclear deterrence (the act of preventing an attack causing harm to the aggressor) approved by Putin in June 2020, the country can use nuclear weapons:

as a form of retaliation against attacks on “important military or government headquarters” by ballistic missiles, nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction;

as retaliation against the use of “conventional weapons, when the very existence of the Russian state is threatened”;

But after all, how big is the Russian nuclear arsenal?

Owner of the largest nuclear arsenal in the world, Russia has about 6,255 warheadsahead of the United States, which occupies the second position, with 5,550. The data are from the annual report of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), referring to January 2021, based on data made available by countries that have nuclear weapons. The body created in 1966 in Sweden, classifies itself as independent and has part of its annual income attributed by the Swedish government.

According to the SIPRI report, as of January 2021, Russia had a reserve of approximately 6,255 nuclear warheads, 2,585 of which are offensive strategy, 1,910 non-strategic and 1,760 already old, which are awaiting dismantling.

In Russia’s definition, strategic nuclear weapons are designed to hit targets in remote regions (more than 5,500 km away) for the purpose of completing missions. are in this classification long-range bombing aircraft, land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, and ballistic missile-launching submarines.

The so-called “non-strategic weapons” are to fulfill missions in a radius smaller than 5,500 km. They can be installed and launched from ships, submarines, aircraft, air defense and missile defense systems. Most Russian weaponry of this type is dual-capacity, meaning it can use both nuclear and non-nuclear warheads.

Despite Russian nuclear weapons being a legacy of the Soviet era, in the late 1990s the country began a modernization program to replace its ‘land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles’ with new models. SIPRI’s estimate is 81% of this process has already been completed.

In 2010, Russia and the United States, the two biggest nuclear powers in the world – together they hold about 89.8% of the global arsenal – signed a treaty on measures to reduce and limit their strategic-offensive nuclear weapons, the New START. It came into force in February 2011, after which countries had seven years to adapt and fall within the established and agreed limits.

According to the US State Department, the two nations reached the proposed levels in February 2018 and have remained with levels of nuclear warheads deployed within the range mandated by the treaty ever since.

In early 2021, after Joe Biden took control of the White House, countries agreed to extend the treaty’s validity for another five years, extending until 2026.

