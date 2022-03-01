How internet enabled by Musk’s company can help people in Ukraine – 02/28/2022

SpaceX, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, said it would activate its Starlink satellite network to provide internet to the population in Ukraine. The measure was given by the owner of the company after a critical post on Twitter by the Ukrainian deputy prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, amid Russian attacks against his country.

“While you are trying to colonize Mars, Russia is trying to occupy Ukraine! As your rockets successfully land in space, Russian missiles will attack Ukrainian civilians! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations,” Fedorov, who is also a responsible for the digital sector in the Ukrainian government, on Saturday (26).

About ten hours later, Elon Musk, who also owns the electric vehicle company Tesla, replied: “The Starlink service is up and running. More terminals are on the way.” In the post, he hinted that SpaceX would be sending equipment to the country, in response to a phone call from the Ukrainian government.

Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2022

War affects telecommunications services

Despite Musk’s post, it is still unclear how Starlink’s internet services will serve Ukrainian territory.

Anyway, the satellite network was created with the purpose of offering ultra-fast and low-latency internet (simply, it’s the response time between one command and another) even in remote regions. This is because the signal is sent directly via satellite to the receiver, without the need for cabling.

Musk’s ambitious plan is to create a massive constellation with 14,000 advanced satellites operating in low orbits. So far, there have been 35 releases. Around 2,000 minisatellites are already in Earth orbit.

With Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, internet services have seen fluctuations and “significant interruptions” in cities such as the capital Kiev and Kharviv since the attacks began last week, according to monitoring group Netblocks.

So the hope is that the starlink network can offer a more stable and faster internet in the country.

To give you an idea, Musk and SpaceX even directed 50 Starlink terminals to the island nation of Tonga, in the Pacific Ocean, which had communication cut off after the eruption of an underwater volcano. In this case, the free internet was intended to reconnect remote villages, for example.

Image: Art/UOL

More about Starlink

Starlink offers fast internet with low latency of up to 20ms in most locations around the world, according to the provider. Low latency is important because it allows it to take less time for sent data to reach the server and back, resulting in faster and more efficient connectivity.

About speed, you can expect downloads between 100 Mb/s and 200 Mb/s.

In Brazil, the price of the service was recently announced. The amounts with taxes can make the annual expenditure border on R$ 11 thousand. Check out the main values:

BRL 530 monthly fee.

BRL 2,670 of equipment

BRL 365 shipping and handling

In a quick comparison, the country offers broadband internet with an average connection speed of 4.8 megabits per second, according to research released by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

*With information from AFP, Reuters, Space and text by Barbara Mannara.