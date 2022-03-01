How to anticipate good money using the FGTS balance?

At the time of the squeeze, it is difficult to find lines of credit with good conditions and interest rates that do not turn debt into a big snowball. With this public in mind, Caixa Econômica Federal created a special loan for workers who work with a formal contract.

THE anticipation of the birthday loot of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a possibility to access quick money and pay reduced fees. Interested parties may advance up to five installments, provided that the minimum value of each is R$300 and the loan is at least R$500.

Another rule established by Caixa is that the credit date of the last withdrawal to be advanced cannot exceed 999 days from the signing of the contract. The interest rate is only 1.49% per month and the operation does not require a risk assessment.

who can anticipate

Check the rules for hiring credit:

Be over 18 years of age or emancipated; Having the CPF in good standing with the Federal Revenue Service; Have a checking or savings account at Caixa (except Digital Social Savings and Caixa Fácil Savings); Be opting for the FGTS birthday withdrawal; Authorize Caixa to consult your FGTS information; Have a sufficient balance, in accordance with the established minimum amounts; Being in compliance with Caixa or using credit resources to pay off the debt.

Anniversary withdrawal membership

As the first step to contract this line of credit is to have signed up for the birthday withdrawal, the interested party must migrate through one of the following channels:

FGTS website (fgts.caixa.gov.br);

FGTS application (Android and iOS);

Caixa’s Internet Banking; or

Caixa Tem app.

Then, just access one of these digital channels again or go to a branch of the state bank to complete the contract.