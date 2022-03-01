The number of online scams and data leakage has increased more and more in the country. According to an estimate by the DFNDR Lab, a laboratory specializing in digital security at PSafe, in 2021 alone there were more than 150 million victims in Brazil. Knowing how to check if you are using your CPF has become essential nowadays.

These crimes target the user’s personal data, such as the CPF, which allows scammers to make purchases on installments, loans in their name and application of other scams, using their identity.

Ways to check your CPF

The ideal, to avoid this type of problem, is to monitor your CPF in protection services and official platforms of the Federal Government.

In this way, it is possible to check if your name is involved in unknown debts, requests for social benefits and other illegal practices.

See below what these platforms are.

registration

Registrato is a CPF verification platform, made by the Central Bank. Through it, it is possible to check if your data was used to open accounts and also if there are any suspicious transactions in any bank.

In addition, you can view information about loans and checks on your behalf. You can check the Pix keys registered in your CPF, data on exchange operations and international transfers. The service is free, but registration is required to access the information.

serasa

Through Serasa, you can find out if there are restrictions on your name, notary processes, lawsuits and problems in your registration status. The service is free to access, but it also has a paid option, Serasa Premium, which gives access to biweekly reports and email alerts when your CPF is consulted.

A famous tool on the platform is the Serasa Score, a score that ranges from 0 to 1000. It indicates the user’s chances of paying bills on time in the next 12 months. The score is one of the data evaluated in the granting of financing, loans and cards.

SPC Brazil

The SPC, Credit Protection Service, is an agency that also allows you to consult your CPF data. It is maintained by trade associations, which make information available through partner institutions.

In it, you can also check if there are defaults and other problems linked to your name. The difference between this one and Serasa is the database that, in this case, comes from accredited retailers.

Good view

Created as the SPC (Central Credit Protection Service), the Boa Vista platform also allows the consultation of information linked to the CPF. The service receives data from financial institutions and public bodies, also free of charge.

