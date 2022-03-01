How to fight anemia with fruits: Check out 5 options!

Anemia is a health problem characterized by a reduction in red blood cells and hemoglobin (a protein that carries oxygen) in the blood. In this sense, there are different causes for this disease, but food can help in its treatment. So check it out now 5 fruit options to fight anemia.

Good fruits to fight anemia

It is important to note that anemia, among other factors, can be caused by a deficiency of iron, vitamin B9 or vitamin B12. In this way, it is possible to distinguish the reason for the disease through laboratory tests and, from that, the most appropriate treatment should be carried out. Finally, see which fruits can help on the board:

1. Orange

Orange is a citrus fruit, rich in vitamin C, which is an essential vitamin for the absorption of iron in the body. In this way, the intake of iron-rich foods together with foods that contain vitamin C promotes twice the absorption of iron, so orange is an excellent option for those who have iron deficiency anemia.

2. Banana

Banana is rich in vitamin B9 (folic acid) as it contains 23.0 micrograms per 100g of banana. Therefore, if the anemia in question is due to a deficiency of this nutrient, it is good to invest in the consumption of this fruit.

3. Strawberry

Strawberry contains iron, vitamin C, fiber and antioxidant compounds, so it is a useful food for treating anemia and also helps to improve health in general.

4. Purple grape

Purple grapes contain iron, vitamin B9, vitamin C and other very important nutrients. Therefore, it is also an ally in the fight against anemia. In this sense, you can consume this fruit in snacks.

5. Dried fruits

Dried fruits like apricots, plums and raisins can also help you reach your recommended daily iron intake. However, because they are dried fruits, these foods concentrate large amounts of calories and consumption should be done in moderation.

Other foods that help treat anemia

Legumes like beans, chickpeas and peas are great sources of iron. In addition, whole grains like brown rice and oatmeal contain considerable amounts of vitamin B9. In addition, red meat, eggs, liver, as well as milk and its derivatives are excellent sources of vitamin B12.