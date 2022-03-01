how to redistribute character stat points

As with any RPG, creating a powerful build in Elden Ring it is essential to face the most powerful bosses. Some players focus on strength, others on intelligence, others on faith or dexterity. There are still those who mix these attributes.

But it doesn’t always work! A lot of people end up getting the build wrong or finding a better weapon and want to change all their attributes.

The good news is that in Elden Ring, this is much easier than in FromSoftware’s previous games. Know how.

Also check out our Elden Ring special, with behind-the-scenes, videos and analysis.

How to find Renalla, the Queen of the Full Moon

Elden Ring Image: Reproduction/Daniel Esdras

The first step to being able to redistribute your attributes is to advance in the story until you beat the lord of the region after the castle, called liurnia. It will be necessary to gain access to Raia Lucaria’s school and then walk all the way to face Renalla, the Queen of the Full Moon.

The key to entering the school is behind the dragon in the lake of Liurnia. The fight with Renalla is pretty easy for those who do a strength build with melee weapons. (Whoever is a mage will suffer a little more.)

After defeating her, she becomes a constantly active NPC in Raya Lucaria. There’s a Marco de Graça (“bonfire”) right behind it, so it’s easy to make quick trips to the site.

In addition to the possibility of redistributing your points, Renalla also allows you to be reborn – which, in practice, means redo the appearance your character, just like at the beginning of the game.

in the case of redistribution of points, there is a costand it’s not rune.

How to get the Larval Tear

Elden Ring Image: Reproduction/Daniel Esdras

In order for Renalla’s Amber Egg to complete the reset in your character, you need to bring an ingredient: a Larval tear.

The good news is that this item isn’t that rare, so you can rearrange your build multiple times if you need to.

These larvae are obtained from morphing monsters and usually stay in corners, isolated from conventional monsters. You can find in the lake of liurnia. just kill the giant lobster south of Igreja da Rosawho transforms into a mounted knight.

There is one more nearby, in the village of Aubinuricos, which is to the left of the Igreja da Rosa, below a stone structure.

In the world, there are vendors who sell larvae in exchange for a handful of runes. There are also more enemies (and even bosses) that transform.

What are the limitations of rebirth?

Elden Ring Image: Reproduction/Daniel Esdras

As not everything is flowers, the rebirth does not allow you to reallocate all the points of your build, but only those earned after the start of the journey.

That is: your character returns to the initial state of the class that was chosen at the beginning of the game, with the same original attributes already distributed. But the points you’ve earned by playing can be redistributed however you want.

Another limitation is that it is not possible to leave points unallocated. It will only be possible to complete the rebirth after distributing them all again.

