Huge Russian military convoy is near Kiev, satellite images show

Russia is leading a massive military convoy towards Kiev on Tuesday. The offensive leads Ukrainian authorities to fear a strategy to encircle and invade the capital and other major cities in the country facing their sixth day of invasion. Satellite images from the US company Maxar show a column of more than 60 kilometers of vehicles and artillery about 25 kilometers northwest of the capital.

The convoy “extends from the outskirts of Antonov Airport (about 25 km from central Kiev) in the south to the outskirts of Prybirsk in the north,” US satellite imaging company Maxar said late on Monday. .

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the airport has been the scene of fierce fighting. Vladimir Putin’s army tries to conquer this strategic infrastructure to take the capital.

Kherson

In the early morning hours of Ukrainian time, the Russian army arrived at the gates of Kherson, according to Igor Kolikhayev, mayor of the city in southern Ukraine.

“The Russian army is setting up checkpoints at the Kherson entrances. It is difficult to say how the situation will develop,” the mayor wrote on Facebook. “Kherson was and will be Ukrainian (…) Kherson resists!”, added the mayor.

The first negotiations between the two sides, held the day before in Belarus, did not culminate in any kind of ceasefire. Indeed, after these contacts, Russia bombed residential areas in Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv (northeast), and other areas.

Ukraine says the conflict has claimed the lives of 350 civilians, including 14 children. The United Nations estimates civilian casualties at 102 dead and 304 wounded, in addition to more than half a million exiles, although it recognizes that the toll could be higher.

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have built armored vehicles and artillery to “surround and control Kiev and other major cities,” Ukraine’s Army General Staff said on Facebook.

In addition to the massive column near the north of Kiev, the images also show a new troop deployment, with attack helicopters and ground vehicles, in Belarus, less than 30 kilometers from Ukraine.

In the Ukrainian capital, under a weekend curfew, volunteer militiamen erected makeshift barricades and reprogrammed electronic traffic signals to warn Russians that they would be “received with bullets”.



