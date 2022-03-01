Hyundai retires two iconic SUVs in Brazil at once; see which

THE Hyundai confirmed that the ix35 and New Tucson midsize SUVs will be discontinued in Brazil. Produced at the Anápolis plant (GO), these cars were two more “victims” of the Proconve L7, which determines the new rules for emissions and noise in cars in the country.

The Hyundai ix35 is nothing more than the second generation of the Tucson, a very successful SUV in Brazil in the first decade of the 2000s. The Korean automaker kept both versions on sale here for a long time, something that has happened since 2013, in ix35 case.

Hyundai sold different generations of Tucson at the same time (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

The New Tucson, famous abroad, is the third generation of this SUV, that is, a natural continuation of the iX35, but which was, let’s say, erased by its automaker brother. Similar in size, but much more refined and agile, this was one of the most wronged SUVs in the national market.

Both the ix35 and New Tucson were already wide open in the face of rivals of similar size, such as Volkswagen Taos, Jeep Compass and Toyota Corolla Cross.

Until the end of its life, the ix35 was equipped with a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine with 167hp and 20.4 kgf/m of torque, the same as in the old-generation Hyundai Creta. Even without many embedded technologies, it was extremely reliable and had great internal space, being very targeted by large families.

The New Tucson, which arrived in Brazil in 2016, brings more refinement to the SUV lineup and a new engine, the 1.6 turbo with the same 167hp, but a great 27 kgf/m of torque at 1,500rpm, enough to make the car Go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 9.1 seconds.



Hybrid Tucson on the way

The ix35 will not have an official replacement, having its share of customers served by the top of the range version of the new generation of Hyundai Creta, equipped with an improved version of the brand’s 2.0 naturally aspirated engine. The New Tucson should return to the Brazilian market in 2022, but with a hybrid version, already present in Argentina, for example.

If confirmed, the Tucson hybrid will have the same 1.6 turbo engine, but combined with an electric drive that will guarantee power of 230 hp and 35.7 kgf/m of torque, working with a six-speed automatic transmission. Consumption, always in gasoline, will be 17.5 km/l.

