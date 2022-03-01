Hyundai to halt production at St Petersburg plant

Hyundai’s factory in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, the second largest after Moscow, will stop car production from today due to a lack of supplies of materials for assembling the cars. According to Russian state agency RIA Novosti, the company plans to resume production at the unit on March 9.

The announcement of the suspension comes the day after dozens of countries announced economic sanctions against Russia and the country’s currency plunged a record 30% yesterday.

The impact of the sanctions also led the Central Bank of Russia to double the basic interest rate: from 9.5% to 20%. According to a statement from the Central Bank, the increase in interest rates will ensure a rise in deposit rates “to levels necessary to compensate for the further depreciation of the ruble and the risks of inflation”. The fall of the Russian currency also led the BC to suspend operations on the Moscow Stock Exchange this Monday (28).

economic sanctions

On Sunday (27), the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, announced that several European Union countries had reached a political agreement to block financial transactions with the Central Bank of Russia, which implies the blocking of “more than half of the reserves ” from the Russian financial institution, “since they are held in G7 countries”.

The decision was also disclosed in the speech of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who recalled that the measure is a sanction in addition to those previously announced.

It also reinforced the collusion of European nations with the United States to exclude Russia from Swift (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications), a cooperative created by countries to allow for the standardization of financial information and transfers of funds between banks around the world.

To try to get around the situation, some banks in the country, such as Sberbank and VTB, assured their customers that they could convert local currencies into foreign currencies, such as euros and dollars, to avoid further losses.