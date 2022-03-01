I move my legs all the time and I don’t even notice. What can it be? – Photos

Restless legs syndrome (RLS), also known as Willis-Ekbon disease, is a neurological condition characterized by discomfort that affected individuals describe as tingling, burning, cramping, restlessness, or pain in the legs. These sensations occur mainly at night and worsen during rest.



“It is very important to establish proper sleep hygiene standards and routines. [técnicas aplicadas antes de dormir e durante o

dia para conseguir um sono mais saudável] as part of the treatment of this disease”, explains neurologist Ana Fernández Arcos Pixabay

Discomfort is relieved by moving the body, walking or rubbing the legs. “This urgent need for movement is what gives the disorder its name”, emphasizes the doctor who is a specialist at the Sleep Institute, a center specializing in sleep disorders present in Madrid, Santiago de Chile and Panama. Pixabay

The change can cause “daytime fatigue and drowsiness, which can significantly affect mood, concentration, performance at work or school, and personal relationships.

Many people with RLS report that they are unable to concentrate, have memory problems, or are unable to perform daily tasks. “In fact, untreated moderate to severe restless legs syndrome can lead to an approximate 20% drop in work productivity and can contribute to depression and anxiety,” says the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. (NINDS) Reproduction/Business Card

It’s a pretty common disease. According to NINDS, between 7% and 10% of the US population suffer from it. In Europe, between 5% and 10% of the adult population and between 2% and 4% of children and adolescents have the problem, according to the SEN (Spanish Society of Neurology). However, the entity warns that diagnoses are underreported. In fact, some studies indicate that only 10% of cases would be diagnosed and that number would be even lower in childhood. EFE/EPA

Restless legs syndrome is more common in women, at a ratio of 2 to 1 in relation to men. In childhood and adolescence there is no difference between boys and girls, but in youth it begins to be more common in women.

“The course of this disease is fluctuating, with phases of symptoms that are milder and others more intense, which worsen the quality of life. It usually affects the lower extremities, usually the calves and ankles. In some cases the discomfort can be intense and even manifest during the day. It is common for some patients to confuse it with discomfort due to poor circulation and, in some cases, it implies poor rest, with insomnia or drowsiness during the day”, comments Ana Fernández EFE/EPA

In the case of pediatric restless legs syndrome, the symptoms of the condition may be slightly different from those in adults. It is common for children to have symptoms such as itching, an urge to hit or a lot of energy in the extremities. In addition, symptoms appear at any time of day, especially when sitting.

“On the other hand, in children, restless legs syndrome has been associated with different mood or psychiatric disorders. Above all, a two-way association with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) was observed: 26% of children with restless legs syndrome meet criteria for ADHD and between 12% and 35% of children with ADHD suffer from restless legs”, adds the doctor EFE/EPA

Restless legs syndrome can be primary or secondary. A disease is considered primary when it appears alone, that is, if it is not a consequence of another disease, alteration or known disorder. Some authors estimate that primary restless legs syndrome is hereditary between 50% and 92% of cases.



In turn, secondary restless legs syndrome can be due to various causes such as iron deficiency, kidney failure, neuropathies, pregnancy, spinal cord injuries, certain medications, or other neurological causes such as Huntington’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ( ALS), multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, etc. EFE/EPA