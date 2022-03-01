‘If he thinks he’s going to pull back NATO, he’s very wrong’, says Boris Johnson of Putin | Ukraine and Russia

“If he thinks he’s going to push NATO back, he’s wrong,” Johnson said on Tuesday in Tapa, Estonia, where Britain has sent troops. He spoke alongside the country’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. (watch the video above).

Boris Johnson also said he will not clash with the Russian army in Ukraine and that the measures taken so far are taking place within NATO’s borders.

“The measures are nothing more than defensive measures, which have been the essence of NATO for more than 70 years.”

In his speech, Stoltenberg urged Russia to end the war in Ukraine and withdraw all its forces from the country, adding that the alliance will not send troops or fighter planes to support Kiev as it does not want to become part of the conflict.

NATO plays an important role in the dispute between Russia and Ukraine. Although Ukraine is not a member of the alliance, it is considered a “partner country” — and, at some point, may become part of it. Russia, however, is against this entry.

Vladimir Putin’s government wants NATO to withdraw from Eastern European countries and fears that the organization’s presence in Ukraine will serve as a base for launching missiles against Russia.