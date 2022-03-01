Impressive: See Elden Ring running in 4K with RayTracing and in Ultrawide with mods

The game already has a new face with these changes

Elden Ring was released just last week on February 24th for PCs and has already become the biggest release in From Software’s history so far. Despite the success, the implementation of the game for the PC was not the best, with performance issues and few interesting features. However, in this short period some modders managed to add global illumination by ray tracing, FOV adjustment and even the implementation of an Ultrawide portion.

One of the modders who implemented some of these modifications for Elden Ring should already be well known to Adrenaline readers: he is from the Digital Dreams channel. Just yesterday (27) the channel shared a gameplay video with the game running in 4K on ultra, with field of view (FOV) adjustment, 60 fps limit unlocked thanks to this mod and even with the implementation of global illumination by ray tracing. With these simple changes, we have a good revamp in the game. Look:

Even before Digital Dreams, another channel called Garden of Eyes shared on dai 25 a gameplay with basically the same changes made in the previous video, but now showing all the charm of a Ultrawide aspect ratio gameplay so valued by many of the gamers who chose to play on PC.

In this second case, the Ultrawide aspect ratio was achieved thanks to the software Flawless Widescreenwhile ray tracing global illumination was implemented in the same way as in the previous video, using the filters Pascal Glicher RTGI Rehade.



Despite being the big release of the moment and certainly one of the most relevant games of 2022, Elden Ring arrived in a very basic form on PCs. In addition to stability problems that also affect other platforms to a lesser extent, the game arrived with basically no differentiating features on PCsuch as support for Ultrawide, Nvida DLSS, AMD FSR, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and field-of-view adjustment, to name a few.

These mods can already improve the experience of several users, but From Software has also already promised that it is working on improvements for the game on PC and should even release an official implementation of Ray Tracing on the platform.

If you want to get a sense of how the latest version of the game so far is performing, you can watch the recorded live below:

Via: Euro Gamer Source: Garden of Eyes, Digital Dreams