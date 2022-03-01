Intel and AMD stop selling processors to Russia

The war between Russia and Ukraine began to affect the hardware arriving in the country led by Vladimir Putin. After the attack launched by Russian forces last week, companies such as AMD and Intel are stopping shipping products to the world’s largest nation by territorial size.

In a statement sent to the Tom’s Hardware, Intel confirmed that it suspended the sale of processors in the country based on sanctions imposed by the OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control). As AMD follows the institution’s rules, the trend is that the company is also prohibited from sending chips to Russia.

The sanctions are yet to impact other chip market giants. according to Tom’s HardwareNVIDIA, which has not commented on the matter, is also reportedly taking steps to suspend shipments of certain components to Vladimir Putin’s country.

Which chips will be affected?

Despite the sanction affecting hardware market giants, it is important to note that the scope of the ban is still unclear. Initially, the tendency is for the block to affect chips that are used for military purposes.

With that in mind, Russian consumers may still be able to buy processors from families like Intel Core and AMD Ryzen, as well as NVIDIA and Radeon graphics cards. However, with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, there is still the possibility of a broad suspension on the sale of products to the Russian market.