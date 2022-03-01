iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Compare Price & Data Sheet | Cell phone

With the launch of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the iPhone 13 Pro Max gained a strong rival. The powerful cell phones from Samsung and Apple are equivalent in terms of screen and processor. On the other hand, they bring particularities in design and camera features. Check the similarities and differences between premium smartphones in the following lines.

Launched in October 2021, the iPhone 13 Pro Max reached the Brazilian market for figures starting at R$10,499. At the moment, it is possible to find the device for R$ 9,250 – a decrease of R$ 1,250. The Galaxy S22 Ultra costs from BRL 9,499 (256 GB) to BRL 10,499 (512 GB).

Both phones have large screens: 6.7 inches on the iPhone 13 Pro Max and 6.8 inches on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. As far as panel technology is concerned, both devices use LED derivatives: 2X Dynamic AMOLED capable of refreshing between 10 and 120 Hz on the Samsung and an OLED display from 48 to 120 Hz on the Apple. Both of them present fluid images, using the variable refresh rate to save battery.

The two devices promise well-defined images due to the high resolution of the panels. On the Samsung it is 3088 x 1440 pixels while the Apple device has 2778 x 1284 pixels. In brightness intensity, the Galaxy hits 1,750 nits of maximum, while the iPhone goes to 1,200.

There are very noticeable differences in the design. The iPhone has smoother lines and adopts the design that Apple has been applying to its smartphones for a few years now. Composed of metal and resistant glass on both sides, it is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance and is available in the market in four colors: graphite, silver, gold and light blue.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has something of a Galaxy Note, with a more squared body, with more pronounced edges. With a slot to house the S Pen, the Samsung cell phone also uses premium materials – especially the latest generation Gorilla Glass Victus+ glass. The device also has IP68, and is available in black, white, green or burgundy.

Galaxy and iPhone Cameras

In terms of cameras, there are significant differences behind the approaches of each brand. On the Samsung side, the S22 Ultra comes with four cameras with sensors that bring resolutions that vary depending on the type of lens. On the iPhone 13 Pro Max, there are three cameras, all with the same resolution. It is worth noting that the photographic set of Apple’s latest phone is the best in the history of the brand.

On the S22 Ultra is the following photo set:

108 MP wide and f/1.8 focal aperture with Dual Pixel autofocus

10 MP periscopic telephoto f/4.9 with 10x optical zoom

10MP conventional telephoto f/2.2 with 3x optical zoom

Ultra wide 12MP and f/2.2

Samsung’s technology is quite complete. The idea is that the user has a lens for every occasion: the wide one makes photos with more conventional framing, the telephoto lenses allow you to bring elements and objects closer and the ultra wide will develop more open shots, suitable for panoramas.

A relevant highlight is the ability to create optical zoom by combining the approximation factors of the two lenses, a point that ends up differentiating the S22 from the competition.

In the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the following sensors are present:

Wide 12 MP and f/1.5

12 MP and f/2.8 telephoto

Ultra wide (with macro capability) of 12 MP and f/1.8

As you can see, Apple is going the other way. The three lenses cover different usage scenarios – with the ultra wide one even playing a macro role when needed. Notably, the latest iPhone excels at video production, with cinematic capture modes and support for ProRes content generation, Apple’s supported professional video format.

Both Galaxy and iPhone promise support for image enhancement through artificial intelligence (AI), with very complete camera apps and good performance in photo capture in the dark. Alternative modes are present – ​​such as the popular portrait mode – and there are optically stabilized lenses for blur-free recordings on both devices. In video resolution, the Galaxy produces material in 8K (24 FPS), while the iPhone is limited to 4K (up to 60 FPS).

For selfies, the Apple phone has the most modest camera, with a maximum resolution of 12 MP compared to the 40 MP option installed on the S22 Ultra. It is worth remembering, however, that in both cases we are talking about excellent quality cameras and that, in these cases, the megapixel count tends to be less relevant.

The duel of raw performance between the two phones promises to be interesting: the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the most powerful octa-core processor in Qualcomm’s current portfolio. The iPhone runs on the A15 Bionic, heir to the long series of high-performance processors created by Apple and now present in Macs.

In numbers, the Galaxy chip is made up of eight cores up to 3 GHz in speed (there are mid-range and low-performance cores in order to balance the chip’s power consumption). The A15 Bionic is a hexa-core that, similar to the Snapdragon, also has high and low speed cores.

Apple tends to be quite reticent about the minutiae of its products’ technical specifications, but it is known unofficially that the A15 has two 3.2 GHz cores at maximum speed. These performance data, as well as the total amount of RAM memory at 6 GB, are obtained by developers who naturally obtain access to the hardware and disseminate this information.

In RAM memory, the S22 Ultra brings 8 GB in the version sold in Brazil. As for storage, the Galaxy has 256GB or 512GB editions, while the iPhone has 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Neither of the two devices offers space for installing a microSD.

Both Galaxy and iPhone arrive at the consumer without a plug charger included in the box. The lack is bad news because both phones support fast-charging technologies, with the S22 Ultra going at 45 Watts and the iPhone at an estimated 27 Watts maximum. Samsung has confirmed that it will provide a free charger to customers who wish to do so, as long as they meet certain requirements.

In gross capacity, Samsung officially informs that the battery of the S22 Ultra has 5,000 mAh, enough for something between one or two days of moderate use. On the iPhone side, Apple never reveals the battery’s gross capacity, but it is known unofficially that the component comes with 4,352 mAh, which is enough for up to 28 hours of video playback, according to the Apple brand.

The S22 Ultra comes with Android 12 and is already part of Samsung’s new policy that promises up to four years of operating system updates to its phones. In addition to the latest Android, the phone runs on One UI 4.1, a customized interface with apps, services and features typical of Galaxy line devices.

The iPhone, on the other hand, runs on iOS 15 and, as is tradition with Apple products, should receive operating system updates for at least five years. Since launch, there have been a few, and the iPhone currently runs on iOS 15.3.

Both smartphones have a connection to the 5G network, with support for Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2, especially useful for use with wireless headphones since none of them have a P2 output. In common, there is also the presence of interesting NFC connectivity for the use of accessories, such as Samsung’s smart cases, but also to enable the use of cell phones as a method of payment by approach.

In biometrics, there are marked differences from one to the other. Apple bets on Face ID, a robust facial recognition technology that uses 3D cameras. Samsung, on the other hand, applies a fingerprint sensor installed under the cell phone screen, despite also bringing unlocking by facial biometrics.

Another important differential of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the S Pen smart pen, which comes with the device, and is used to control the phone, draw, take notes, interact with the screen precisely and even control the device from a certain distance. . There’s nothing like it for the iPhone.

Galaxy and iPhone pricing

The Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives on the Brazilian market with a price that repeats the launch of the S21 Ultra: the 256 GB version is the most affordable and debuts for R$ 9,499 here, while the 512 GB model is sold at R$ 10,499 .

The iPhone 13 Pro Max arrived here in the following price ranges: BRL 10,499 (128 GB), BRL 11,499 (256 GB), BRL 13,499 (512 GB) and BRL 15,499 (1 TB). Nowadays the iPhone is found for values ​​starting from R$ 9,250.

Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Specifications Galaxy S22 Ultra iPhone 13 Pro Max Launch February 2022 october 2021 launch price from BRL 9,499 from BRL 9,499 Current price from BRL 9,499 from BRL 9,250 Screen 6.8 inches, 120Hz 6.7 inches, 120Hz screen resolution Quad HD+, 3088 x 1440 pixels 2778 x 1284 pixels Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (octa-core up to 2.84 GHz) A15 Bionic RAM memory 8 or 12 GB not confirmed Storage 256 or 512 GB 128, 256, 512GB or 1TB Memory card no support no support Back camera 108 MP main, 10 MP periscopic telephoto, 10 MP telephoto and 12 MP ultra wide 12 MP main, 12 MP ultra wide and 12 MP telephoto Frontal camera 12 MP 40 MP Operational system Android 12 with One UI 4.1 iOS 15 Drums 5,000 mAh not confirmed Dimensions and weight 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm; 229 grams 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm; 240 grams Colors black, white, green or wine graphite, gold, silver or light blue

