It’s no use staying Putin, Ukraine has already won

posted on 01/03/2022 06:00



(credit: ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / AFP)

The winning samba of the 1991 Carnaval by Bloco de Segunda was one of the best of the carioca carnival of that year, exciting the crowd that paraded through the streets of Humaitá already in the concentration of revelers, the unloading area of ​​the trucks that supply Cobal de Botafogo. It was the beginning of the so-called Collor de Mello Era, the brief, which had been elected with the speech of putting Brazil in tune with the modern world. Progress, civilization, the young president proposed that Brazil resume the course of the future, starting with trade liberalization and overcoming the old model of import substitution through competitive integration into the world economy.

Minimal state, privatizations, flexible accumulation model, its neoliberal agenda was controversial, but it failed. What was not lacking for the street blocks, which resurfaced with force throughout Rio de Janeiro, was subject to sambas and marchinhas. For example, the confiscation of savings, which wrecked the economic plan of the then Minister of Economy, Zélia Cardoso de Mello, and the president of the Central Bank (BC), Ibrahim Eris.

1991 was also the year of the Gulf War (1991), that is, of the invasion of Kuwait by Iraqi troops, by order of the dictator Saddam Hussein, whose army was equipped with Brazilian tanks and Scud missiles, of Soviet origin. “It seems unusual, but the plot was given. The winning samba manages to handle this set of fragmented information that the media reproduced and does it with absolute naturalness”, describes the Argentine Jorge Sapia, in partnership with Andréa Estevão, in “Narradores e Narradores of the carioca street carnival”, himself a reveler of race:

“One step away from Modernity / Outdated we treat it with disdain / A thing older than Riyadh / Only the Turkish Eris, the Syrian from Belém / The second-rate block / Sing the future, believe and say amen / If the young allies only give one / Without much effort Saddam gives more than a hundred / The Scud who my lady / These Scuds belong to whom? / Of the patriots who light up the nights of Jerusalem” — the crowd chanted, with malice.

And Ukraine?

The Persian Gulf War, between 1990 and 1991, was one of the biggest armed conflicts in the region and the biggest aerial assault until then. The UN Security Council called for Iraq to withdraw from Kuwait and imposed a worldwide ban on trade with Iraq. Saddam underestimated the international community and formally annexed Kuwait. As international pressure was not enough, a coalition led by the United States and the United Kingdom, under the command of George W. Bush (the “father”) and British Prime Minister Margareth Thatcher, carried out five weeks of bombings on Iraqi troops. , for just 100 hours of ground attacks. Saddam Hussein accepted a ceasefire with his tail between his legs.

However, the final reckoning would come in 2003, when the US and UK started the Iraq War with a goal of destroying “weapons of mass destruction” that never existed. President George Bush the Younger avenged his father: Saddam was arrested, tried, convicted of genocide and executed. Iraq, however, turned into chaos. In 2011, when US troops withdrew, jihadists created a Caliphate, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, which occupied much of the territory of Iraq and Syria. They were only defeated in 2017, but Iraq has become a bankrupt and unstable country. Syrian dictator Bashar Hafez al-Assad only remained in power thanks to Russian support. This war caused great resentment against the West in much of the Arab and Muslim populations.

On Saturday, in a satire on the crisis in Ukraine and the city hall’s ban on parades by street carnival blocks due to the pandemic, a rebel group organized itself through social media and paraded through the streets of the port region of Rio de Janeiro: “It’s no use stay Putin”, was his name. The revelry started at 8 am and ended at 11 am on Olympic Boulevard. Flyers in WhatsApp groups mobilized for the clandestine procession, which brought together about 100 people, all without masks. The Municipal Guard tactical group dispersed the revelers without violence, because of the pandemic. Zero solidarity with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

For sure, if there was no ban on carnival, Putin and President Jair Bolsonaro would be having the worst moments in the mouths of the people, in the carnival blocks. The pandemic demobilized revelers. Politically and morally, in the face of the growing international reaction to the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president is already defeated; may even occupy Kiev, the Ukrainian capital and historical cradle of Russia itself, however, sooner or later, it will have to retreat, like Napoleon Bonaparte, after occupying Moscow in 1812. Worse, the world will never be the same again, the invasion is legitimizing the expansion of NATO, reinvigorated the founding myth of Ukraine as a nation and resentments against Russia.