James Webb Telescope Captures Incredible Image of Star; check it out – 02/28/2022

Once again, the James Webb Space Telescope has brought an impressive image from outside Earth. After recording 18 versions of the same star (reflected in the 18 mirrors that make up the telescope’s camera), the equipment managed to generate a very detailed photo of this celestial body of light.

NASA released the image by highlighting that it has completed a new phase of the alignment process of the telescope’s mirror segments, built so that it can observe the past with infrared light, among other missions.

In a statement, the US space agency said the first two steps had minor adjustments. In addition, he stressed that the completion of this process was a fundamental step before the phase of superimposing the light of all the mirrors so that they can work together as if they were one.

James Webb telescope captures image of star Image: Disclosure/NASA

“The team activated sets of six mirrors at a time [entre os 18 que o telescópio possui] and ordered them to aim their light to overlap, until all the points of starlight overlapped each other,” NASA explained. That’s how the researchers arrived at the above picture of a single star.

James Webb’s Twitter profile showed a little bit of this mirror alignment process in a gif format:

#NASAWebb has completed 2 more phases of its 3-month mirror alignment process: First, the team made adjustments to its mirror segments & updated the alignment of its secondary mirror, refining each of the 18 dots of starlight from its 18 mirror segments. #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/2H4EMAo8ck — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) February 25, 2022

The photo initially released (the one that has 18 parts) is just one of 1,560 images recorded by James Webb, NASA reported. Together they form a mosaic of over 2 billion pixels. The image of the 18 dots is a cutout of the center of this mosaic, and it’s crucial for scientists to understand how Webb’s camera is working.

What comes next

The next step will be a stacking of the images, capable of creating, once again, a unique photo for something captured by the agency. That is, to superimpose several images of the same celestial body to generate another one.

The team will continue to work to “make the single point of starlight progressively sharper and more focused in the coming weeks,” NASA said in a statement. It is a more direct moment of correction of the small problems presented to make the images until then.

Expectations for even more detailed images are high. The process should last a total of three months and could be another phase of off-Earth imaging equipment.

Mission

With nearly 30 years of development and over $10 billion spent on equipment, the James Webb was proposed as a space telescope that will seek new information out of orbit. Thus, he may even go after unknown life forms, as well as new stars to be discovered.

The equipment uses an infrared light, which is not perceived by the human eye, and is able to capture several things that were previously unknown. And this, especially, with objects of very low light or even practically off.

Another idea from Webb is to explore nearby planets in the Milky Way, such as the atmospheres of Uranus and Neptune and the entire planet Mars.

Lee FeinbergOptical Telescope element manager webbNASA’s said “Years of planning and testing are paying dividends, and the team couldn’t be more excited to see what the coming weeks and months bring.”