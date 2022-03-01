Jeep unveils electric compact SUV

Stellantis presented its plans for the Jeep, RAM, Chrysler and Dodge brands in the US, revealing something very interesting, a new product that will put Jeep among the players with electric cars.

In the American market, there will be 25 new electric cars by 2030 and Jeep will have two models, being an off roader with characteristics that should follow Wrangler and Gladiator.

The other will be a more familiar car, which in the concept presented, merges lines and characteristics of well-known products, such as Jeep Renegade and Compass.

Of compact or medium size, remembering that the American market does not tolerate very small models, the Jeep concept has a very expressive front.

The headlights are cut by a bar, which separates the LED daytime running lights, almost like eyebrows for this youthful look, which we can see in the car.

The false grille adopts the same style as the seven openings seen in the brand’s current models, in addition to the “e” to identify its proposal.

Note that Jeep insisted on maintaining a common car air in this product, with an opening at the top of the bumper and a flashy lower grille, with fog lights and all.

Without numbers, it’s not possible to say which exact segment it will act, but the bodywork doesn’t seem too far from the Compass.

We believe it should measure between 4.30 m and 4.50 m maximum, but only with official data to know exactly.

Made for everyday life, this Jeep highlights the rear doors with recessed handles and C-pillars that resemble those of the Compass.

At the rear, note the inspiration of the lanterns in the small Jeep made in Goiana-PE.

With very acceptable shapes, this Jeep only has one problem. It is electric and that means it will be off Stellantis production lines other than in North America, Europe and China.

Without tax incentives and with a future still uncertain, electrification in Brazil does not stimulate local production. So, at most, we’ll see him arrive from the US, Mexico or Canada.