‘Leaked’ image of WhatsApp reveals details of new feature that will be released soon in the app; check out what’s new – Metro World News Brasil

'Leaked' image of WhatsApp reveals details of new feature that will be released soon in the app; check out what's new

The WhatsApp messaging app works on a new change that will be released very soon to users.

As detailed by the WINBeta Info website, the app first introduced a new redesign of contact information in the beta version for Android, the same one that was available for commercial information.

In the meantime, they were working to release the same redesign for contact information in the iOS version, including a search shortcut.

Now WhatsApp launches the search shortcut for certain beta testers of the Android OS.

‘Leaked’ WhatsApp image reveals details of new feature that will soon be released in the app

As you can see in a screenshot, WhatsApp adds the search shortcut to the redesigned contact information page.

Unfortunately, the search shortcut doesn’t seem to work that well at the moment, as reported by the page: it turns out that even if the feature has been implemented correctly, it may not appear in certain situations.

Some users may also see the same shortcut in the group information. However, the situation should be normalized soon.

Credit (Reproduction Wabetainfo)

Change in WhatsApp app

Also according to the information, after releasing a new interface for voice calls, the app is now working on creating call links for a future update.

The goal is for anyone to be able to quickly join voice calls if they want to. New for Android and iOS. Check out:

