Learn how to differentiate between burnout syndrome, depression and anxiety disorders – News

Since January, burnout syndrome, or work-related stress exhaustion, has been included in the ICD, a document prepared by the WHO (World Health Organization) that classifies all diseases.

Here, the subject has been part of the routine for a long time. So much so that in a survey carried out by ISMA (the International Association for Stress Management), in 2019, Brazil appeared in second place in the ranking of countries with the most cases of the problem.

Since 30% of Brazilians had a situation of stress related to the profession. A situation that became even more serious during the coronavirus pandemic, due to concerns about losing jobs and maintaining deliveries even at home office.

Psychiatrist Álvaro Cabral, a collaborator at Ipq – HCFMUSP (Institute of Psychiatry, Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo), explains that even with classification in the ICD-11, the syndrome is not a disease and, in fact, influences the individual’s health status.

“Burnout is a condition that can harm a person’s state of health. In the same way that we can have some type of other stress. A situation that is a gateway to other diseases. For example, the person gets hurt and gets a wound. Then the wound becomes infected and then it becomes more serious”, compares the doctor.

Because it is a situation that influences mental health and can cause more serious problems, symptoms end up being confused with depression and anxiety disorders. “People are associating diagnoses a lot, within this hierarchy of diagnostic descriptions, burnout would be a minor condition. It’s exclusively work-related,” he says.

The characteristics of the stress syndrome are feelings of exhaustion, exhaustion or lack of energy to exercise professional practices; increased mental distance from work, or feelings of negativity towards the profession; and the feeling of ineffectiveness or lack of professional fulfillment.

“The person doesn’t get to feel sad or discouraged most of their day, or even with changes in sleep and appetite, which are things that we describe, for example, in the context of depression”, guides Álvaro.

But burnout can lead to depression. “From the moment we observe symptoms, such as: sadness all the time, discouraged all the time, lack of energy for everything, person is sleeping poorly or sleeping too much, has no appetite or eating too much. talking about depression. It’s not burnout anymore”, emphasizes the psychiatrist.

In the case of comparison with the symptoms of anxiety disorders, once again the signs are no longer associated only with professional issues. “The person feels anxious most of the time, he starts to have physical symptoms, such as a feeling of tightness in the chest, fast heartbeats, tremors”, explains Álvaro Cabral.





What is the treatment of burnout syndrome?

To take care of the burnout syndrome, there is no indication of medication, what should be sought is a change in the behavior of companies and professionals. “It is difficult to think of a treatment for this issue that starts only from the individual. Interventions are changes in lifestyle and do not depend exclusively on employees.”, warns the doctor.

On the side of organizations, it is important to curb practices, such as moral harassment, to avoid a climate of demand for high demands, with very rigid goals. “Some companies are implementing health promotion activities, encouraging physical activities, meditation courses. These practices make the environment more pleasant and satisfying”, says Cabral.

From the people’s point of view, the indication is to seek and implement physical activities, leisure activities and to seek purpose in life that go beyond work. “While burnout is not a disease, psychotherapy can help you think about these things and what you can change in life, in addition to working to improve the condition. Other times how a person can deal with relationships with people at work or learn to deal with the demands in a way that reduces suffering”, concludes the psychiatrist at Ipq – HCFMUSP.



