Learn how to get a good night’s sleep without having to take anything, check it out…

Nowadays, it is common to see some treatments for insomnia such as teas, herbs and supplements to have a good sleep night. All of this, when well oriented, even solves the problem. But today, February 27th, let’s give different tips and share guidelines from Chinese medicine for you to recover your sleep naturally.

You will know some guidelines where you will not need to take anything, just learn some habits that will harmonize your biological rhythm. Well, we know that the quality of sleep at night drastically interferes with cell renewal and hormone balance. That’s why we blog homemade tricks We have prepared these natural tips for you to practice and contribute to the well-being of your body.

Check out some habits changes that can improve your sleep

You need to sleep before 11 pm and therefore avoid drinking any kind of stimulating drink like coffee, chocolate and energy drinks. after 4 o’clock in the afternoon. That is, anything that is stimulating is not advisable after that time.

Try to have your last meal of the day no later than 6 pmthat’s because, if you eat a heavy meal after that time, your digestive system will work harder and interfere with your rest.

Bright light after 6 pm hinders relaxation of your sights. Sleeping in low light is very healthy for sleep, as the dark stimulates the production of melatonin, a hormone responsible for sleep. For this reason, before going to bed, turn off all light in your room, because the darker it is, the better the production of this hormone.

Try to reduce appliances turned on at night as much as possible, as they have a lot of energy source and artificial light. In fact, to have a peaceful and correct sleep, all you need to contribute to it is to seek to silence what causes excitement in your body and in your brain. Change those habits and improve your sleep. For more tips on this topic, watch the video on the channel “Nutricionista Patrícia Leite.”

