Learn how to prevent appendicitis through diet

Appendicitis is a disease that can become serious in a short time. Therefore, when detecting signs of it, it is necessary to seek help quickly. However, better than that is to prevent it from developing in you. For this, food can be an important differentiator. Understand.

the appendicitis

Appendicitis occurs when the appendix becomes inflamed, causing severe pain in the individual. This inflammation is due to the accumulation of feces, parasites or seeds in the appendix, which becomes obstructed. Such an obstruction causes the appendix to swell, which forms an abscess and causes pain.

In this sense, the main symptoms are: incessant pain in the abdomen, close to the navel; swollen abdomen; fever; nausea and vomiting; and difficulty moving the right leg. When observing these symptoms, it is necessary to look for a doctor, who will perform the exams and confirm the diagnosis. If it is appendicitis, treatment will likely proceed to removal of the appendix, which does not harm the body.

What can actually do harm is delay in seeking the doctor, as the disease evolves quickly and can lead to appendix rupture. If this occurs, the bacteria will spread and enter the bloodstream, which can lead to a generalized infection that leads to death. Therefore, the best thing to do is to prevent this disease, which can be done with food.

Food and Appendicitis

To avoid appendicitis, it is necessary to include certain foods in your routine, as well as remove or moderate others. Thus, it is necessary to avoid highly processed foods, as well as the excessive consumption of sweets, pasta and red meat that are very fatty.

In addition, eating too much at once and/or eating a low-fiber diet can also be factors that make you more vulnerable to appendicitis.

Therefore, inserting fiber in the diet is necessary. In this sense, among the foods rich in fiber are the fruitsat vegetablesat legumes (such as beans and lentils), grains and wholemeal flours, wholegrain breads and cereals.