Learn how to update your Caixa Tem registration data

Caixa Tem is a free application from Caixa Econômica Federal, aimed at moving the balance of digital social savings and receiving social benefits. In this way, many banking services are offered there and, therefore, it is important that the registration data are always correct. This is because, with updated information, the bank is able to provide more security to its users.

Caixa Tem is like a banking application, where you can make Pix and transfers, make purchases with a virtual debit card, pay boletos, among other things. This app has even been used a lot in the last 2 years, due to the emergency aid of the pandemic.

Therefore, Caixa says it intends to transform Caixa Tem into a complete digital bank aimed at the low-income population. However, currently, as it is a savings and focused on social programs, there are some limitations that, if not followed, generate cost to the user. Among them are the limit on balance movement to R$ 5 thousand, the limit of two monthly withdrawals without a card, the limit of a maximum of three transfers to other banks per month and the limit of withdrawing only two statements per month.

How to update your data?

If you have a Caixa Tem account and want to update your data, read on to understand how to do this. The upgrade is free and you will only need internet and an identity document in hand. With that, enter Caixa Tem and log in.

Then, enter the home menu, click on “Update my registration” and then on “I understand, let’s get started”. Once this is done, Caixa Tem will show your data and/or fields to fill in. You should check them and change the ones that are in error, if any. For those who are correct, you can proceed.

It is important to note that you will be asked for your income and wealth information, and you will need to inform your sources of income, values, time of receipt, etc. So, have this information at hand.

So after finishing the update, just wait 48 hours and the services will be available to you in the app. If you have any problems, go to a Caixa branch to help you solve and update your data.