Maersk suspends shipping of containers to Russia | Economy

Shipping group Maersk has announced that it will temporarily stop all container shipping to and from Russia, joining a number of other companies following Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

The company highlighted that the stability and security of its activities are already being directly and indirectly affected by international sanctions, which is why it decided to take this decision.

Oil giants leave Russia after Ukraine invasion

Sanctions on Russia: how is trade with Brazil?

The suspension, which covers all Russian ports, does not include food, medical and humanitarian supplies, Maersk said.

The move follows similar decisions by Singapore-based Ocean Network Express (ONE), Germany’s Hapag Lloyd and Switzerland-based shipping group MSC.

Maersk owns 31% of Russian port operator Global Ports, which operates six terminals in Russia and two in Finland.

The Danish company has around 500 employees in Russia.

Jorge Pontual comments on the effect of sanctions against Russia

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Europe, the United States and other Western countries have announced a series of sanctions, which include cutting Russian banks from the Swift international payments network and freezing Russian Central Bank assets in the West. in order to prevent Russia from being able to use its foreign currency reserves.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that the economic sanctions imposed by the West will cause the “sinking of the Russian economy”.

The British government announced on Tuesday that it had added Russia’s biggest bank, Sberbank, to the list of Russian entities targeted by UK sanctions, and warned that the consequences would be increasingly severe for the Kremlin.

Last week London had already placed several financial institutions on the list, which on Monday had the Russian Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance added.