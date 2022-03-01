Meet the Antonov-225 Mryia, the biggest plane in the world, destroyed in the Russian invasion | Ukraine and Russia

Why was he special? It was a unique edition manufactured by the Antonov Design Bureau, when the country was still a republic of the Soviet Union, in the 1980s.
The aircraft made its first flight on December 21, 1988. It was developed to transport equipment from the Soviet space shuttle Buran.
The plane could easily hold more than 1,500 people. Its carrying capacity was 250 tons. To give you an idea, Boeing’s high-capacity aircraft, such as the 747-8 Intercontinental and 747-8 Freighter, have a maximum structural load capacity of 151.8 tons.
Photo taken on August 3, 2020 of the Soviet-built Antonov An-225 Mriya strategic air cargo aircraft, the world’s largest cargo plane, as it lands at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, east of Tel Aviv — Photo: Jack Guez/AFP/Archive
See what the dimensions of the largest plane in the world were like:
Specifications of the Antonov-225 Mryia, the largest plane in the world, destroyed in the Russian invasion — Photo: Arte g1
Antonov-225 Myria — Photo: Arte G1
The distance from one wing tip to the other (the so-called “span”) was the equivalent of a 29-story building — just over 88 meters. Read below the features of the Antonov-225 Myria.
Calling the plane “legendary”, Ukrainian state arms maker Ukroboronprom said the rebuild would cost $3 billion and take a long time to complete.
According to the company, the plane was on the ground near Kiev on February 24 for maintenance.
On Twitter, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba mourned the loss.
“This was the largest aircraft in the world, AN-225 ‘Mriya’ (‘Dream’ in Ukrainian). Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they can never destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We will prevail!”
In 2016, the Antonov-225 landed in Brazil for the first time, at Viracopos airport, from where it loaded 150 tons in turbines.
- Length: 84 meters
- Height: 18.2 meters
- Wingspan (distance from wing tip to wing tip): 88.40 meters
- Cruising speed: 800 km/h
- Range: 15,400 km
- Operating ceiling: 9,000 meters altitude
- Loading capacity: 250 tons