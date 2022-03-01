Message promises redemption of money at the Central Bank

The disclosure of the Central Bank about the payment of amounts forgotten in banks generated a large number of queries in the system. The volume of hits was so great that it took the financial institution’s website off the air. This event ended up generating a new blow on WhatsApp.

Scammers are spreading a message that promises immediate withdrawal of the amount via Pix. By clicking on the link, the victim is directed to a fake page that simulates the Central Bank’s Registrato system.

On this screen, the user’s full name, date of birth and CPF are requested for the transaction to be completed. After confirming the shipment, the platform informs that the victim has a balance receivable between R$1,000 and R$4,000.

To guide the withdrawal, the deceptive website asks you to share this same link with your WhatsApp contacts. This page also uses false reports on social media to convey credibility.

In addition to the personal data that the victim provides to the scammers, if the site’s notifications are enabled, they will have a direct channel to communicate with the user. As a result, criminals can constantly send misleading messages that point to other fake websites.

The scam can be either from fake online stores, where the scammer profits from the amount spent on the page, or from websites that impersonate government pages and steal your bank details.

How to prevent scams on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has around 2 billion users around the world. This number has been attracting more and more scammers, who seek to take advantage of people’s naivety. See some tips from the Federal Police.

When you receive a message with a suspicious link and Portuguese errors, do not click;

Don’t share dubious links that you don’t know are authentic;

Government agencies do not communicate or contact each other requesting data and information from their beneficiaries through WhatsApp links;

Check the official websites if the information in the message is true. In the case of the scam related to money at the Central Bank, the institution itself has already released the official link for the consultation;

Do not fill out registrations, forms or surveys providing your personal or financial data through links sent by WhatsApp;

Never access any website that claims to be the Federal Government without checking if the end of the link has .gov.br written on it;

Have your phone’s operating system updated and download a good antivirus to stay protected;

If malicious programs invade your cell phone, look for a computer specialist to apply security measures to your device;

Finally, if you receive messages from someone you think you know asking for money or asking you to access a link, call the person and confirm that they actually sent the message.

