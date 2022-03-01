Mouse tells followers to ignore Russia-Ukraine war; watch video

little mouse generated controversy by sharing a video on his Instagram profile, this Monday (28), in which he opines on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, after the country presided over by Vladimir Putin started an armed war in the early hours of the morning. last Thursday (24th).

In the publication, the SBT presenter recommended that his followers not follow anything about the war.

“The message I wanted to give you is: ‘Don’t watch the war news, it won’t help anything in your life. Forget. Everything you see of war, don’t see it, erase it, it’s nonsense, it will only make your life worse. See war for what? What do you get with it? What are you going to change in your life? If it changes, it will be for the worse,” said Ratinho on the social network.

The communicator also stated that the war is waged by “young people who don’t hate each other, who don’t know each other, killing each other, and old people who hate each other and know each other, but don’t kill each other.” Russia X Ukraine In the early hours of Thursday (24), Russia began a military invasion of Ukraine. After the beginning of the Russian mobilizations, there were records of explosions and attacks on Ukrainian border units, as well as movements of tanks. Russia’s offensive caused emergency sirens to go off in Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky to adopt martial law in the country.

Watch the Mouse video:

