MWC 2022: Xiaomi announces POCO X4 Pro 5G and M4 Pro with 120 Hz AMOLED displays and more

Xiaomi presented this Monday morning (28) its new intermediate cell phones, the POCO X4 Pro 5G and the 4G version of the POCO M4 Pro. In the case of alternative versions of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11, respectively, the models are expected to bring the hardware of the "sister" sub-brand devices to new global markets. POCO M4 Pro and X4 Pro 5G are the first cell phones in the line to use AMOLED screensdelivering maximum brightness that leaves little to be desired against rivals in the "premium" segment.

















The models were presented on stage at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022, sporting their new “ACE Design”, a set of specifications and elements that grant the “POCO” mobiles a unique visual language, including the color “POCO Yellow”. Check out all the details of the new Chinese smartphones below.

POCO X4 Pro 5G

POCO’s new 5G intermediate has a 2.5D glass finish on its back that produces visual effects as light is reflected. This is the thinnest model ever released under the “X” series, at just 8.12mm thick. POCO X4 Pro 5G features a powerful 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), 120 Hz fluid refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling and 1,200 nits peak brightness. There is a hole in the display that houses the 16 MP front camera with an f/2.4 lens aperture.

The rear camera array — very similar to the one found on the recently released POCO M4 Pro 5G — sports a powerful 108 MP main sensor. In addition, there is a wide-angle lens with an 8 MP sensor and a macroscopic lens of only 2 MP. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 will guarantee one of the best performances in its category to the X4 Pro 5G, boasting cores operating at up to 2.2 GHz and the Adreno 619 GPU. The platform will work with memory options of up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. “Ace RAM Expansion” will function as a virtual memory resource up to 11 GB. The POCO X4 Pro 5G will feature stereo speakers and a fingerprint sensor installed on the side. To power the set, there will be a respectable 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging of 67 watts, which, according to the manufacturer, guarantees up to two days of autonomy. The model will leave the factory running MIUI 13 for POCO, a new version of Xiaomi’s user interface optimized for the sub-brand’s cell phones. Technical specifications 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Platform

Adreno 619 GPU

6GB or 8GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with Micro SD card

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 108 MP sensor (f/1.9) Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor (f/2.2) Macro lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4)

5G connection, Bluetooth, NFC, P2 input and fingerprint reader on the side

5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging

Android with MIUI 13 for POCO

Weight: 205 grams

POCO M4 Pro

The 4G version of POCO M4 Pro debuts the universe of efficient displays with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz sampling. 1,000 nits. There is a hole that houses the 16 MP front camera. The model has a plastic rear finish, but maintains the design of the X4 Pro 5G. Still in terms of photography, the model features a rear set with a 64 MP main camera, in addition to an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a macroscopic lens with a 2 MP sensor. It is worth remembering that, like the X4 Pro 5G, there is no optical stabilization.

POCO M4 Pro uses the MediaTek Helio G96, a more affordable processor, but sufficient for everyday tasks and lighter gaming. The platform will work with options of up to 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a Micro SD card up to 1 TB. To power this hardware, there is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33-watt fast charging – the accessory is included in the box. Other specs include its unprecedented dual speakers with stereo audio and a fingerprint sensor on the side.

Technical specifications 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Helio G96 Platform

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB or 8GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with Micro SD card

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

4G connection, Bluetooth, P2 input and fingerprint reader on the side

5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Android with MIUI 13 for POCO

Weight: 179 grams

price and availability





The POCO X4 Pro 5G will be available in three color options — Laser Black (black), Laser Blue (blue) and POCO Yellow (yellow). The POCO M4 Pro, in turn, will be available in the same shades, but will not have the “laser” effect of ACE Design. Initial availability will be in Europe, and pricing will vary based on memory configuration: POCO X4 Pro 5G

6 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage: 299 euros (~R$ 1,730) 8 GB of RAM + 256 GB of storage: 349 euros (~R$ 2,019)

POCO M4 Pro

What do you think of the new POCO cell phones? Comment your opinion!