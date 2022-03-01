NATO chief accuses Putin of ‘destroying’ peace in Europe

posted on 03/01/2022 09:32



(credit: Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP)

Lako, Slovenia – North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg accused President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday of having “destroyed” peace in Europe.

“President Putin has destroyed peace in Europe, and the allies condemn the brutal and unjustified action against Ukraine,” Stoltenberg told a news conference during a visit to the Lask air base in central Poland, accompanied by Polish President Andrzej Duda.

“The Russian attack is completely unacceptable and was facilitated by Belarus,” added Stoltenberg.

“Our commitment to Article 5, our reciprocal defense clause (under which an attack on one member country is considered an attack against all NATO members) is strong. We will protect every inch of NATO territory,” he added.

He stressed that NATO “does not seek to enter into conflict with Russia” and therefore will not send troops or planes to Ukraine. At the same time, he again insisted that Moscow must “withdraw immediately” from the neighboring country.