New 2022 Jeep Renegade is up to R$4,200 more expensive; check out

Launched earlier this month, the new Renegade 1.3 turboflex is more expensive for the first time. The readjustments were passed on in all versions, ranging from R$3,000 to R$4,200.
The access version, Sport, was up to R$3,500 more expensive, making its public price jump from R$123,990 to R$127,490. The intermediate version, Longitude, was the least expensive and now starts at R$141,990, an increase of R$3,000.
The top-of-the-line version, the S Series, increased by R$ 4,200, its public price now starts at R$ 1,667,490, compared to R$ 163,290 previously charged. Its price can reach R$ 175,980 with the addition of the panoramic sunroof option.
The off-road-focused version, the Trailhawk, now starts at R$167,490, the same value as the S version without a sunroof. For people with disabilities, the SUV continues to be offered with exemption from IPI and factory bonus.
Check out the new prices of the Jeep Renegade 1.3 Turbo 2022
|Version
|previous prices
|updated prices
|Variation
|Sport T270 Turbo Flex AT6
|BRL 123,990
|BRL 127,490
|BRL 3,500
|Longitude T270 Turbo Flex AT6
|BRL 138,990
|BRL 141,990
|BRL 3,000
|S T270 Turbo Flex AT9 4×4
|BRL 163,290
|BRL 167,490
|BRL 4,200
|S T270 Turbo Flex AT9 4×4 (roof)
|BRL 171,780
|BRL 175,980
|BRL 4,200
|Trailhawk T270 Turbo Flex AT9 4×4
|BRL 163,290
|BRL 167,490
|BRL 4,200
