New 2022 Jeep Renegade is up to R$4,200 more expensive; check out

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on New 2022 Jeep Renegade is up to R$4,200 more expensive; check out 6 Views

SHARE WITH THE FRIENDS:

Launched earlier this month, the new Renegade 1.3 turboflex is more expensive for the first time. The readjustments were passed on in all versions, ranging from R$3,000 to R$4,200.

The access version, Sport, was up to R$3,500 more expensive, making its public price jump from R$123,990 to R$127,490. The intermediate version, Longitude, was the least expensive and now starts at R$141,990, an increase of R$3,000.

See too

⇒ Jeep Launches New Renegade 1.3 Turbo; see prices and details

⇒ Jeep releases Compass with tax exemption and factory bonus

The top-of-the-line version, the S Series, increased by R$ 4,200, its public price now starts at R$ 1,667,490, compared to R$ 163,290 previously charged. Its price can reach R$ 175,980 with the addition of the panoramic sunroof option.

The off-road-focused version, the Trailhawk, now starts at R$167,490, the same value as the S version without a sunroof. For people with disabilities, the SUV continues to be offered with exemption from IPI and factory bonus.

Check out the new prices of the Jeep Renegade 1.3 Turbo 2022

Versionprevious pricesupdated pricesVariation
Sport T270 Turbo Flex AT6BRL 123,990BRL 127,490BRL 3,500
Longitude T270 Turbo Flex AT6BRL 138,990BRL 141,990BRL 3,000
S T270 Turbo Flex AT9 4×4BRL 163,290BRL 167,490BRL 4,200
S T270 Turbo Flex AT9 4×4 (roof)BRL 171,780BRL 175,980BRL 4,200
Trailhawk T270 Turbo Flex AT9 4×4BRL 163,290BRL 167,490BRL 4,200

Photos: new Jeep Renegade Sport

Passionate about cars since I was a child, today I share with everyone the knowledge I’ve had throughout my life, publishing daily news from the automotive sector on the Mundo do Automóvel portal for PCD.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

How are the lottery draws during the Carnival holiday? | daily life | The Criticism | Amazon – Amazon

Carnival has arrived, one of the biggest parties in the country that carries with it …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved