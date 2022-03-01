New 2022 Jeep Renegade is up to R$4,200 more expensive; check out

SHARE WITH THE FRIENDS:

Launched earlier this month, the new Renegade 1.3 turboflex is more expensive for the first time. The readjustments were passed on in all versions, ranging from R$3,000 to R$4,200.

The access version, Sport, was up to R$3,500 more expensive, making its public price jump from R$123,990 to R$127,490. The intermediate version, Longitude, was the least expensive and now starts at R$141,990, an increase of R$3,000.

The top-of-the-line version, the S Series, increased by R$ 4,200, its public price now starts at R$ 1,667,490, compared to R$ 163,290 previously charged. Its price can reach R$ 175,980 with the addition of the panoramic sunroof option.

The off-road-focused version, the Trailhawk, now starts at R$167,490, the same value as the S version without a sunroof. For people with disabilities, the SUV continues to be offered with exemption from IPI and factory bonus.

Check out the new prices of the Jeep Renegade 1.3 Turbo 2022

Version previous prices updated prices Variation Sport T270 Turbo Flex AT6 BRL 123,990 BRL 127,490 BRL 3,500 Longitude T270 Turbo Flex AT6 BRL 138,990 BRL 141,990 BRL 3,000 S T270 Turbo Flex AT9 4×4 BRL 163,290 BRL 167,490 BRL 4,200 S T270 Turbo Flex AT9 4×4 (roof) BRL 171,780 BRL 175,980 BRL 4,200 Trailhawk T270 Turbo Flex AT9 4×4 BRL 163,290 BRL 167,490 BRL 4,200

