New 2023 Toyota RAV4 appears with renewed design and more technology | cars

New 2023 Toyota RAV4 will be modernized to bolster its appeal

The Toyota RAV4 comes with the visual update that will reach the 2023 line. The Japanese website Creative Trend illustrates, with this revelation, the proximity of the model to markets in Asia and Oceania, which will receive the novelty before other continents and countries ( as is the case in Brazil). In addition to the look, it will also feature a 100% digital instrument panel and new multimedia software. It will be revealed by September in Japan.

The 12.3-inch instrument panel will equip the most expensive versions of Toyota, so as to replace the old 7-inch screen, which was standard before. The 4.2” screen between the analog dials, in turn, was replaced by a new 7” display, from the most basic versions of the Toyota RAV4

As if that weren’t enough, the new 10.5-inch multimedia center — another one about to arrive — is also highly anticipated. This equipment comes from Toyota models from Japan and the Lexus NX

. In addition to the new interface, and native GPS, the latest system must also have native Wi-Fi connection and mirroring systems and smartphone connectivity. This could spell the end of current 8-inch and 9-inch hubs.

Among the other items planned are an HDMI port, updated automatic emergency braking system with support for intersections and motorcycles, improved adaptive cruise control and a system that stops the car if the driver becomes unresponsive to the steering wheel.

Despite all the changes, the engine should follow the same as the current one. It consists of a hybrid system

, with the combustion of four cylinders 2.5 of 178 hp and 22.5 kgfm, combined with three other electric motors that yield 120 hp and 20.6 kgfm. With this, the combined power reaches 222 hp. The transmission is CVT automatic and all-wheel drive. In Japan there is also the 205 hp 2.5-liter gasoline engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.