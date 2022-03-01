New function arrives on WhatsApp that will be very useful for those who have an ex who continues to disturb

Countdown because a new function arrives on WhatsApp that will be very useful for those who have an ex that keeps bothering them.

This is a feature that will allow users to start hiding profile updates from specific contacts.

That way, each person will be able to choose who will be banned from seeing or who should see a specific status. Ensuring more autonomy and privacy are the goals.

According to WABetaInfo, this privacy shortcut is located at the bottom of the screen after clicking “status” on Android.

The feature, which is being tested by WhatsApp Beta users, will show you three options for who can and cannot see your update.

These options are: “My contacts”, “My contacts except” (where you block the view for a certain group of people).

And finally, “Share only with” (letting only certain contacts see your specific status).

With that, whoever has an ex that keeps bothering them will be able to hide all the updates from these users. The feature will also serve to combat other unwanted contacts.

About WhatsApp Beta

This mode is for application users to pre-test the functions under development to enter the application.

If you want to be a tester on the Android version, just search for the app on Google Play with the term “WhatsApp Beta” next to it.

On iOS, you have to have the app first Test Flight installed. However, new functions are not always implemented immediately and can be canceled without notice.

Finally, WhatsApp reminds you that the test version of the application may have instabilities that the final version does not.

