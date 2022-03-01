NGOs Say Cluster Bomb Used in Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

Amnesty International said on Monday that cluster bombs had been used in Ukraine, which would have caused the death of civilians, and called for an investigation to be opened for a “war crime”.

According to the NGO, a school in Okhtyrka, in northeastern Ukraine, was impacted by these bombs, banned in 2010 by an international convention to which neither Russia nor Ukraine are signatories.

Three people, including a child, were believed to have died in the blast, Amnesty said in a statement released on Sunday.

“The attack appears to have been launched by the Russian army, which was operating nearby and often used cluster bombs in inhabited areas,” the non-governmental organization said.

That NGO said it based its complaint on video footage recorded by drones, which would show the impact of cluster bombs in at least seven places. According to a local source, it also has 65 photographs and a complementary video.

“Nothing justifies the use of cluster bombs in inhabited areas, let alone near a school,” said Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard.

Cluster bombs contain several dozen small bombs that are dispersed over a wide perimeter. Some of them do not explode upon launch, which can make them anti-personnel mines.

Human Rights Watch and investigative portal Bellingcat also said they had evidence of the use of cluster bombs in civilian areas in Ukraine.